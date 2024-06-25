Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market size is set to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of technologically advanced equipment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. Availability of technologically advanced equipment is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for personalized medicine. However, high cost of HSCT poses a challenge. Key market players include AllCells Corp., Athersys Inc., Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., bluebird bio Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talaris Therapeutics Inc., and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc..

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market is experiencing growth due to the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) in the process. MSC, found in bone marrow, offer benefits such as a low risk of immune rejection, no need for embryonic stem cells, and minimal requirement for anti-rejection drugs. These cells also possess immunosuppressive properties, improving engraftment rates and reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). Despite the side effects of immunosuppressive therapy, MSC's benefits make HSCT more effective for treating hematological malignancies and inflammatory diseases.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced treatments in various diseases. The use of HSCT in the treatment of hematological malignancies and genetic disorders is on the rise. The market is driven by the development of new technologies and therapies, such as Gamida Cell's CAR-T cell therapy and Cellectis' Allogeneic CAR-T therapy. Additionally, the growing awareness and acceptance of HSCT as a viable treatment option are contributing to market growth. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years, with key players focusing on innovation and expansion to meet the increasing demand.

The HSCT market is projected to expand due to technological advancements, new indications, and alternative graft sources. However, the high cost of transplants, which increases with co-morbidities, acute GvDH, and lengthy hospital stays, hinders market growth. Patients may need extended stays near hospitals for monitoring, further increasing costs. These factors limit adoption and market expansion during the forecast period.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market faces several challenges. These include the high cost of procedures and the need for donor matching. Additionally, the complexity of the process and the risk of graft-versus-host disease require advanced technology and skilled professionals. Furthermore, the lack of awareness and understanding about HSCT among potential patients and healthcare providers can hinder market growth. The use of cord blood and haploidentical transplants offers potential solutions to some of these challenges, but also present new ones, such as ethical considerations and logistical complexities. Overall, the HSCT market requires continued innovation and investment to address these challenges and make this life-saving treatment more accessible and affordable for all.

Application 1.1 Bone marrow transplant

1.2 Peripheral blood stem cell transplant

1.3 Cord blood transplant Type 2.1 Autologous HSCT

2.2 Allogeneic HSCT Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Bone marrow transplant- The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market experiences growth due to the increasing need for bone marrow transplants. These procedures replace dysfunctional bone marrow with healthy stem cells, benefiting patients with various disorders such as acute and chronic leukemia, adrenoleukodystrophy, aplastic anemia, and bone marrow failure syndromes. The demand for bone marrow transplants rises as they improve prospects of cure and survival, leading to market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market encompasses the use of autologous and allogeneic transplantation procedures for the treatment of hematological disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma, and lymphoproliferative disorders. Bone marrow transplants and cord blood are common sources of hematopoietic stem cells. Allogeneic transplant therapy involves the use of donor cells, while autologous transplant therapy utilizes a patient's own cells. Magenta Biosciences and Gamida Cell are involved in the development of stem cell-based medicines. Clinical trials explore new transplantation procedures and therapies, including immune cloaking and therapeutic cells. The prevalence of cancer, particularly common cancers, drives healthcare expenditure in this market. Inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations, are common in the industry. The HSCT market is of significant importance in addressing public health emergencies, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market refers to the global trade of products, technologies, and services related to the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells. These cells are essential for the production of new blood cells in the body. HSCT is a medical procedure used to replace damaged or destroyed cells in the bone marrow with healthy ones. The market for HSCT is driven by the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and aplastic anemia. Additionally, advancements in stem cell research and technology are leading to new applications and treatments, expanding the market further. The HSCT market includes various components, such as stem cell sources, collection and processing methods, and transplantation techniques. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

