Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market to grow by USD 2,383.61 million from 2023 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market size is set to grow by USD 2383.61 million between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 6.5%, according Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027

Factors such as the availability of technologically advanced equipment, the increasing investments in the field of regenerative medicines, and the rising number of HSCTs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Bone Marrow Transplant



Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant



Cord Blood Transplant

Type

Autologous HSCT



Allogeneic HSCT

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market in l4 industry include Athersys Inc., Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., bluebird bio Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talaris Therapeutics Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., and AllCells Corp.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

athersys.com- The company offers hematopoietic stem cell products such as bone marrow aspirates and cells, CD34 plus HSPCs isolated from bone marrow.

beikebiotech.com- The company offers hematopoietic stem cells transplantation namely MultiStem Treatment.

bluebirdbio.com- The company offers hematopoietic stem cells transplantation through its technology namely MAR, TriTE, MAR-T.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as growing demand for personalized medicine is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as High cost of HSCT may threaten the growth of the market.

Market Driver

Availability of technologically advanced equipment

Increasing investments in field of regenerative medicines

Rising number of HSCT

Market Trend

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Decreasing morbidity and mortality rate

Advent of cord blood banking

Market Challenges

High cost of HSCT

Increased risk of complications post-HSCT

Rising case of GvHD

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market vendors

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2383.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Athersys Inc., Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., bluebird bio Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talaris Therapeutics Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., and AllCells Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Bone marrow transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bone marrow transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bone marrow transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bone marrow transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bone marrow transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Peripheral blood stem cell transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Peripheral blood stem cell transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Peripheral blood stem cell transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Peripheral blood stem cell transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Peripheral blood stem cell transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cord blood transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cord blood transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cord blood transplant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cord blood transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cord blood transplant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Autologous HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Autologous HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Autologous HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Autologous HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Autologous HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Allogeneic HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Allogeneic HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Allogeneic HSCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Allogeneic HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Allogeneic HSCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AllCells Corp.

Exhibit 108: AllCells Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: AllCells Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AllCells Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Athersys Inc.

Exhibit 111: Athersys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Athersys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Athersys Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 bluebird bio Inc.

Exhibit 117: bluebird bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: bluebird bio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: bluebird bio Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 FUJIFILM Corp.

Exhibit 123: FUJIFILM Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: FUJIFILM Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: FUJIFILM Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Gamida Cell Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Gamida Cell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Gamida Cell Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Gamida Cell Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 131: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 142: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Mesoblast Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Mesoblast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mesoblast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mesoblast Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 150: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

12.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 159: ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

