Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market to Record USD 1.99 Bn Growth | AllCells Corp., bluebird bio Inc., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size is expected to increase by USD 1.99 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 40% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation in North America. The market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Vendor Insights-

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

AllCells Corp.: The company offers bone marrow products that are collected by qualified clinicians from the posterior iliac crest of a healthy donor.

bluebird bio Inc.: The company offers stem cells products under the brand name Zynteglo.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.: The company offers stem cells under the brand name iCell.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers stem cells therapies under the brand names OpRegen, OPC1, and VAC2.

Lonza Group Ltd.: The company offers a variety of hematopoietic cell types from different tissue sources such as bone marrow, cord blood, and peripheral blood.

Regional Market Outlook

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various types of cancer is the key factor driving the growth of the hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market in North America. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across Asia, Europe, and ROW. The UK, Germany, and China are identified as the prominent markets for hematopoietic stem cells transplantation.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Driver:

Rising number of HSCT:

HSCT is increasingly gaining prominence in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, immune-deficiency illnesses, hemoglobinopathies, congenital metabolic defects, and myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative syndromes. This can be attributed to the high efficacy of HSCT. With improvements in conditioning techniques, donor selection, and post-transplant care, the demand for HSCT is increasing significantly in both developed and developing countries globally. Moreover, the increase in funding and research grants for the development of regenerative therapies such as allogeneic stem cell therapies are resulting in the development of novel therapies. All these factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Trend:

Growing demand for personalized medicine:

Many vendors and research organizations are focusing on the development of personalized medicines that can offer treatment based on patients' needs and preferences. Some of the benefits of personalized medicine include low risk of immune rejection, no need for embryonic stem cells, reduced need for anti-rejection drugs, and less chance of developing GvHD. Such benefits are increasing the development of personalized medicines using mesenchymal stem cells. This trend is will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AllCells Corp., bluebird bio Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

