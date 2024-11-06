HEMCO Announces Appointment of Matthew Bunin as New Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Equipment Management Company LLC (HEMCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Bunin as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21. With over two decades of financial leadership and executive experience, Matthew will be responsible for overseeing the financial and accounting operations across HEMCO and the operating companies it supports, including Gee Heavy Machinery LLC.

Matthew Bunin, newly appointed CFO at HEMCO

Matthew joins HEMCO with a robust background in financial strategy and executive management, having previously served in senior financial roles across sectors such as automotive service, large equipment distribution, and retail/office development. His extensive experience in strategic financial planning, reporting, and fiscal accountability makes him a valuable addition to HEMCO as the company continues its growth trajectory.

"Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that aligns perfectly with our goals," said Lee Vanderpool, CEO of HEMCO. "His expertise in financial management, along with his strategic approach to business growth, will play a pivotal role in driving our continued success and enhancing our ability to provide premier solutions for our customers."

A licensed Certified Public Accountant, Matthew earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Akron. Prior to joining HEMCO, he served as a Senior Financial Executive for a high-growth group of companies in the car wash industry, where he demonstrated strong leadership and contributed significantly to organizational expansion. Matthew is also actively involved in the Las Vegas community, where he currently serves as Board President of the Southern Nevada chapter of Financial Executives International and as an Honorary Commander for the 57th Operational Support Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base.

As CFO, Matthew will oversee HEMCO's financial strategy, budgeting, and forecasting, as well as lead initiatives to strengthen operational efficiency and drive value for both the company and its clients.

HEMCO welcomes Matthew Bunin and looks forward to his contributions in this key leadership role as the company continues to advance its mission of delivering exceptional solutions and building lasting partnerships with its customers.

About HEMCO

HEMCO is a leading management and shared services organization in the heavy equipment industry. Drawing upon decades of dealership, rental and administrative experience, HEMCO supports heavy equipment entities with accounting, collections, finance, human resources, IT, legal, payroll, safety and other administrative assistance. Learn more at www.hemco.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Barb Canibano

Gee Heavy Machinery

T: (725) 253-4044

E: [email protected]

SOURCE HEMCO