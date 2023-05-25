Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc. Announces Successful Close in $2 Million Seed 2 Financing from TEDCO and Qualified Investors to Accelerate Growth

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc., developer of first-in-class, handheld, multiplexed biosensor platform that can test antibodies, antigens and molecular targets simultaneously, announced today the closing of a $2 million Seed 2 financing round. Participants of this round include a strategic investor, existing investors and Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO).

"I am extremely proud of what the company has achieved with the limited amount of resources," said John Warden, Jr., CEO and Co-founder of Hememics Biotechnologies, Inc. "We have generated extremely favorable results from more than 100,000 biosensor experiments in the past nine months. The new funding will allow us to finalize our design, receive third-party validation, and develop early commercial customers."

Dr. David Ho, Co-founder, President and CSO, added, "After seven years of development, the patented desiccation solution is the crucial step to enable the integration of biologics with graphene-based electronics, which required an additional four years of development. The new funding will help the company to accelerate its growth and gain early commercial success.

Hememics uniquely uses graphene-based sensors with our patented bio preservatives to bring handheld, lab-quality testing performance to wherever needed – whether it is a farm, emergency room or battlefield. Our rugged, low-cost platform consists of a portable, easy-to-use reader utilizing a single-use biochip with 32 sensors. Our sensors can be individually programmed to detect molecular, antigen and antibody targets. We put a whole lab in your hand so you can make decisions when and wherever necessary – simplifying workflows with results within minutes. www.hememics.com

