Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections

Today's hospitals and clinics need solutions to address numerous threats, from seasonal challenges, such as the common cold and influenza viruses, to multi-drug resistant organisms, like Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Despite improvements over the last few years, healthcare-associated infections still pose a threat within healthcare facilities across the country. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 2013 and 2014 California hospitals reported a significant increase in life-threatening in C. difficile infections and 25% had standardized infection ratio (SIR) higher than the national SIR.1

Knowing this, Hemet Valley Medical Center invested in the Clorox Healthcare® Optimum-UV® System, which is used in various areas throughout the hospital including patient rooms, operating rooms and catheterization laboratories. Hemet Valley is a 417-bed hospital housing approximately 170 patients per day and over 60,000 emergency room patients per year.

The Clorox Healthcare® Optimum-UV® System works by emitting UV-C light and killing microorganisms by inactivating their DNA rendering them harmless, unable to multiply or spread. The UV-C rays extend a full 360 degrees allowing the system to disinfect areas within an 8-foot radius in just five minutes.



"Since hospitals are challenged to be as infection-free as possible, we wanted to do everything in our power to protect our patients. This initiative is what ultimately motivated our decision to invest in the Clorox Healthcare® Optimum-UV® System as we knew it would help us achieve our goal to provide the best care and protection for our patients," said Keith Garrison, Associate Administrator, Hemet Valley Medical Center.



About Hemet Valley Medical Center

Hemet Valley Medical Center is fully licensed by the state of California and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an acute care hospital. The hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and governed by a managing board of local physicians.

