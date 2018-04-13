HemiCAP® Inlay Arthroplasty Evolves into Mature Platform

This marks the third independent mid to long-term outcome data publication for the company across multiple product platforms. The others include the recently (2017) published long-term data for the Focal Condyle in the Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery Journal, as well as the (2017) published long-term HemiCAP® Toe data in The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, "10 Year Follow-up of Metatarsal Head Resurfacing Implants for Treatment of Hallux Rigidus."

"As Foot & Ankle Surgeons, our goal is to improve the quality of life for our patients. As reported in our recent publication, this product definitely does that by showing a low revision rate (2%), high patient satisfaction and no implant loosening at the 10-year milestone," said Brian Carpenter, DPM, FACFAS.

The proprietary HemiCAP® Implant Systems have transitioned into robust, long term solutions with a growing number of HemiCAP® Toe, Shoulder and Knee patients surpassing their 10-year milestone. Aislyn Arnone, Director of Marketing is excited to report that, "The HemiCAP platform is now supported by a vast network of over 3,000 experienced surgeon users, more than 100,000 implantations and over 200 peer-reviewed publications."

HemiCAP® Implants are designed to maximize implant stability through strong fixation and joint preservation. The individual implant fit is optimized with a wide range of thin, contoured, defect and patient specific implants. As an active alternative to total joint replacement and fusion, HemiCAP® Implants allow physicians to provide joint preserving solutions for patients who want to maintain higher activity levels.

"We have always recognized the value of traditional end-stage surgeries like fusion procedures in the foot and wrist, and traditional total joint replacements in the knee and shoulder, but the vision of this company was to develop implant alternatives for patients who were not ready to give up lifestyles they were passionate about," said Steve Ek, President & CEO of Arthrosurface. "Seeing patient success stories at the 10-year mark and beyond has been very rewarding and validating for our team."

HemiCAP® solutions will continue to disrupt the primary arthroplasty market by expanding its platform with innovative, anatomic, and reproducible joint replacement procedures.

