Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and Festival Set For July 21-26 in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Ernest Hemingway's literary talent and adventurous life, including scores of bearded Hemingway look-alikes, will converge on Key West Tuesday through Sunday, July 21-26, for the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and festival. The annual festivities salute the Nobel Prize–winning writer who lived on the island for most of the 1930s, embracing the easygoing local lifestyle.

Hemingway Look-Alike Contest participants and former winners kick off the "Running of the Bulls" spoof during the annual contest and festival saluting literary legend Ernest Hemingway in Key West, Fla. The Nobel Prize-winning author lived and wrote on the island in the 1930s. The 2026 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and festival is scheduled July 21-26, headquartered at Sloppy Joe's Bar where Hemingway often relaxed with friends. (Photo courtesy of Sloppy Joe's) Tim Stockwell (center), winner of the 2025 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West, Fla., raises a bronze bust of Ernest Hemingway as other look-alikes congratulate him. The contest highlights an annual festival saluting the Nobel Prize-winning author who lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s. The 2026 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and festival is scheduled July 21-26, headquartered at Sloppy Joe's Bar where Hemingway often relaxed with friends. (Photo courtesy of Sloppy Joe's)

The famed Hemingway® Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar, 201 Duval St., is paired with events that include the tongue-in-cheek "Running of the Bulls"; a Look-Alike film evening and literary reading; a high-energy storytelling competition; the Key West Cooking Show's Hemingway–themed cocktail experiences; a street fair on Duval Street; a 5k run; a high-stakes marlin tournament; and a presentation on Hemingway's angling exploits.

The festival begins Tuesday, July 21 — the 127th anniversary of the author's birth — with a Hemingway museum exhibit at the Key West Museum of Art and History at the Custom House, 281 Front St. That evening at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St., audiences can enjoy a reading of the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition's winning entry; view the short film "The Beard Also Rises" and a sneak preview of "Beards Go to Cuba," both depicting the Look-Alikes; and watch the Hemingway classic "The Old Man and the Sea."

The schedule's undisputed highlight is Sloppy Joe's annual "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, held at the renowned watering hole where the author often drank with friends. Up to 160 bearded contestants will parade across Sloppy Joe's stage, attempting to convince a judging panel of past winners that they deserve the title of "Papa." Preliminary rounds are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24, with the final round Saturday, July 25.

Thursday's round is preceded by the Hemingway Look-Alike Society's presentation of scholarships to local students. To date, the society has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarship funding.

The "Papas" also enliven Saturday's infamous "Running of the Bulls," featuring manmade bull replicas and recalling Hemingway's fascination with bullfighting. Backdropped by the all-day Caribbean Street Fair, it's set for 1 p.m. outside Sloppy Joe's following a look-alike photo session with fans.

The Hemingway festivities conclude Sunday with Sloppy Joe's belated birthday party for the author, an encore "museum day" at the Custom House, and the new "Papa's Tales" storytelling competition at the Hemingway Distillery's popular Hemingway Social Club, 201 Simonton St.

The Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and festival is presented in part by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. For further details and a full event schedule, visit www.keywestlookalikes.com.

Media Contact: Carol Shaughnessy

Phone: 305-797-0579

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Sloppy Joe's Bar