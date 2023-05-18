Hemisphere Limited Announces Addition of White Oil Company

News provided by

Hemisphere Limited LLC

18 May, 2023, 10:13 ET

SOMERSET, Ky., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Limited LLC is proud to announce the addition of White Oil Company, a leading provider of bulk fuel distribution services across the region, located in Campbellsville, KY.

White Oil Company is a well-established provider of bulk fuel distribution services and Marathon Fuel Branding across the region, located in Campbellsville, KY. With a strong reputation for quality and reliability, White Oil has become a trusted partner for its customers in the area. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and heating oil, as well as fuel storage tank installation and maintenance. As a result of its expertise and customer focus, White Oil has developed a loyal customer base and a strong presence in the region.

"This addition of White Oil to Hemisphere's group of companies represents a significant step forward for our organization and will expand Continental Refining Company's (CRC) market reach in the area, providing an immediate outlet for CRC's UltraBurn F20 Diesel Blend," said Demetrios Haseotes, CEO of Hemisphere Limited LLC. "We look forward to working with the White Oil team."

CRC operates a 77-acre ag and petroleum industrial complex that processes raw soybeans and other feedstocks to create a range of feed products, such as the high-quality mechanically extruded soybean meal and crude degummed soybean oil. CRC produces soybean oil that meets the highest standards of quality and purity before it is fed into their biodiesel plant where pure biodiesel and their UltraBurn diesel blends are processed. CRC's UltraBurn F20 is blended with 20 percent CRC produced biodiesel, 80 percent petroleum diesel and special additives are added to the blend to increase lifespan and performance of the fuel.

The integration of White Oil Company into Hemisphere's group of companies, which includes CRC, Warner Fertilizer, and Midland Farms, is a strategic move that will create a stronger, more dynamic organization with benefits for all involved. This acquisition is in line with Hemisphere's long-term strategy of expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and investments in key markets. The transfer of ownership is expected to occur within the next few weeks, and White Oil will continue to operate under the leadership of Todd and Chad White.

If you have any questions or would like more information about this acquisition, please contact Nyna Lyle, Director of Marketing & Communications at [email protected].

About Hemisphere Limited LLC

Hemisphere Limited is a management company with a portfolio of companies in various industries, including real estate, maritime, soybean crushing and biodiesel production, wholesale fuel distribution, agriculture, convenience stores, dairy processing, truck transportation, and aviation.

More information about Hemisphere Limited may be found at www.hemltd.com 

Contact: Nyna Lyle
606-772-7217 Ext. 125

SOURCE Hemisphere Limited LLC

