Hemisphere Media Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The financial release will be posted to the Investor Relations section at www.hemispheretv.com before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available online via the Company's Investor Relations website.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 9578254.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 9578254.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.:

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin Américan markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin Américan cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

