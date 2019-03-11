Hemisphere to further invest in building technology on Linius Video Services

Highlights:

Follows the recent announcement that Hemisphere is investing in the LVS capability by building a personalized advertising product on LVS [i]

Hemisphere is now building a Search and Assembly Application that new clients can quickly deploy themselves

Aligned with Linius' strategy of encouraging developers to build new products on LVS that drive utilization of virtual video

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) -- the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its world-first Video Virtualization Engine™ (VVE) -- has entered into an agreement with systems integrator, Hemisphere, which will develop and launch a mass market Search and Assembly Application on Linius' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Linius Video Services (LVS).

Linius has previously stated that one of its LVS marketing campaign objectives is to encourage "developer communities to actively engage in building new video solutions"[ii].

Hemisphere Managing Director, Glyn Beaumont, said: "We have worked almost exclusively in the video space for the last 15 years, delivering system integration services for clients such as Disney, Comcast, NewsCorp, NBC Universal and CNN."

"We believe that Linius' virtualization technology can create incredible value throughout the video workflow. As a result, we have decided to augment Hemisphere's business model and build products on LVS that can be marketed to the world. We believe in the disruptive power of Linius' virtual video technology, and want to be a part of it."

The new 'plug and play' Search and Assembly Application, which will be made available to the world on LVS, enables any organization to quickly deploy Linius' revolutionary video search and assembly services.

With a set of simple instructions and code snippet, clients will be able to embed the full capability on their website or mobile app -- with no development or Linius resources required -- in as little as an hour.

Clients will be able to:

Generate more, and higher quality, video experiences for their customers

Increase monetization by generating additional subscription and / or advertising revenues

Monetize dormant archival content

Increase the value of their content using Linius Artificial Intelligence (AI) services

Differentiate their video assets with this pioneering capability

Deploy the application themselves

Re-skin the application to match their own branding

Viewers will be able to:

Immediately discover the content they want to watch

Search across client's available video content, instantly assembling the part, or parts, relevant to them

Search by key words, topics and AI-driven facial recognition

Immediately watch a unique, personalized video based on chosen criteria

Create, edit and re-sequence their search results to create personalized playlists

Share their personalized videos

Once deployed, Linius will target video-rich markets, including the Sports, News, Corporate Communications, Education and Gambling sectors. As the application is self deployable, Linius can market the service globally without the need for resources on the ground.

Linius will generate revenue from the Search and Assembly Application, through its existing SaaS pricing model, essentially every time someone uses the product to watch a video.

"This is about mass marketing," said Linius CEO, Chris Richardson. "We have provided a unique capability, empowering users to search within videos and only watch the segments they want to watch. This new solution takes proven functionality from our current deployments and makes it easily and immediately available to any organization with a video catalogue.

"Whilst by no means representing our full capabilities in video hyper-personalization, this application gives potential clients an easy starting point that will create significant value fast."

Hemisphere will invest in the development and maintenance of the solution. In return, Hemisphere has agreed to receive a 20 percent share of transaction revenue, earned by Linius or its affiliates, in connection with the use of the Search and Assembly Application.

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine™ (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud[iii]. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic[iv].

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution[v] enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense, and Sports Betting.

