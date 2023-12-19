Hemispherian awarded NOK 16M grant from the Research Council of Norway

Hemispherian AS

19 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemispherian AS ("Hemispherian" or the "Company"), a Norwegian preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule cancer therapeutics has been granted NOK 16 million by the Research Council of Norway. Hemispherian's proprietary GLIX compounds target a novel mechanism that is common to all cancers. The company's lead drug candidate, GLIX1, is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and most common primary brain cancer, which continues to be one of the highest unmet needs in oncology. The funding awarded is earmarked for the development of Hemispherian's promising drug candidates aimed at treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancers, one of the most challenging gynecological malignancies.

"We are immensely grateful for this support from the Research Council of Norway," said Zeno Albisser, CEO of Hemispherian. "Our team is excited to advance our second asset, GLIX5, towards clinical use. We are dedicated to developing therapies that will make a tangible difference in the lives of those battling cancer."

About Hemispherian AS
Hemispherian is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel class of small molecule drugs (GLIX). GLIX compounds target the TET2 enzyme and activate the DNA damage response resulting in cancer cell death. The company's lead compound, GLIX1, is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma, a deadly cancer of the central nervous system and the leading cause of death by disease in children. Hemispherian's further advances GLIX5 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancers. Hemispherian is based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit www.hemispherian.com.

Contact:
Zeno Albisser, CEO
Gaustadalléen 21
0349 Oslo
zeno@hemispherian.com
+47 406 03 455

