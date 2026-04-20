Hemlo Mining Corp. Announces Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Uplisting positions Hemlo Mining alongside Canada's premier gold producers

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSXV: HMMC) (the "Company" or "Hemlo Mining") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation on or before July 14, 2026.

The Company will issue a news release once the TSX confirms the date on which trading of Hemlo Mining's common shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Concurrently with the graduation to the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

Jason Kosec, President, CEO & Director of Hemlo Mining, commented: "Receiving conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange marks a defining milestone for Hemlo Mining and validates the disciplined execution of our capital markets strategy since acquiring the Hemlo Gold Mine. The TSX listing will help broaden our shareholder base, enhance trading liquidity, and position Hemlo alongside Canada's premier gold producers — reflecting both the historic scale of our asset and the institutional confidence we have built. This is a critical step in our staged uplisting plan, ensuring Hemlo is appropriately recognized within the global gold equity universe."

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold producer focused on operating and enhancing the Hemlo gold camp in northwestern Ontario. The Company's flagship asset, the Hemlo Gold Mine, has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold since 1985 from both underground and open pit operations. The Company's fit-for-purpose strategy is centered on maximizing the value of the mine through improved operating efficiency, production growth, and mine life extension. Hemlo Mining is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation in the global mining sector.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "will," "may", "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the Company's expectation that it will receive final approval to list its common shares on the TSX and delist its common shares from the TSXV; the Company's expectation that it will issue a news release confirming the date on which trading of its common shares is expected to commence on the TSX, upon the satisfaction of certain customary conditions of the TSX; the Company's expectation that the TSX listing will help broaden its shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity; and the Company's goals, plans, commitments, objectives and strategies.

These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release, or the effective date of the documents referred to in this news release, as applicable, and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the successful integration of the Hemlo mine; the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development, and mining activities; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services remaining as estimated; the timing and results of operational plans; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the timing of cash flows; the costs of operations; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or the Hemlo mine. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves; risks related to the Company's anticipated indebtedness and gold stream obligations; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; political risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; water rights; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of pre-feasibility studies; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with the acquisition of the Hemlo mine; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; the Company's limited operating history; litigation risks; the Company's ability to complete, and successfully integrate the acquisition of the Hemlo mine; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; shareholder activism; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies.

Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Hemlo Mining Corp.