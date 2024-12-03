Hemlock Introduces A Bold New Chapter in Steakhouse Culture in Downtown Boise

Opening Spring 2025, Hemlock promises inventive cuisine, a dynamic ambiance, and a fresh perspective on steakhouse traditions

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise's culinary scene is about to welcome an exciting new chapter with the arrival of Hemlock , a boutique neighborhood steakhouse set to open in Spring 2025. This highly anticipated venture is led by Scott Slater and Boise native Todd Ketlinski, the minds behind the celebrated Spitfire Tacos + Tequila in Eagle, Idaho. With their proven expertise and innovative vision, Hemlock is poised to redefine the steakhouse experience with an unapologetically bold approach, offering a fresh take on this timeless fine-dining tradition.

Located in Downtown Boise at the Inn at 500 Capitol, Hemlock will bring a fresh, dynamic dining experience to the city. Guests can expect an exciting menu featuring premium cuts of steak, a lively bar with an elevated mixology program and playful touches. The venue's vibrant atmosphere will also include striking interior design, a grand piano playing '90s hip-hop and top 40 hits, and special offerings.

Hemlock will take over the restaurant space currently held by Richard's Restaurant & Bar, as Chef Richard Langston and his wife retire.

"As a Boise native, I've watched this city grow into a vibrant culinary hub, and it's an honor to contribute to that evolution with Hemlock," said Todd Ketlinski, Co-Founder of Hemlock. "This isn't just a new restaurant—it's about reimagining what a steakhouse can be while continuing the legacy of this iconic space."

Hemlock will take over catering and banquet services at the Inn at 500 Capitol, ensuring a seamless transition while also continuing room service for hotel guests. Chef Richard Langston, one of Boise's culinary pioneers, will stay on as the opening chef to lend his expertise.

"Our goal with Hemlock is to offer a dining experience that marries the rich traditions of the Boise dining scene while pushing the limits of what a steakhouse can be," said Scott Slater, Co-Founder of Hemlock.

