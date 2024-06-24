Hemmat Law Group Revolutionizes Family Law, Incorporating Innovative Technology, Providing Counselling Services and Offering Unique Mediation Options

SEATTLE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Customer-First Approach to Family Law

Hemmat Law Group, a leading Family Law firm in Seattle, is proud to announce groundbreaking advancements in their client services and business operations that have seen them triple their revenue and drastically improve client satisfaction. These changes include the integration of innovative client liaison software, a partnership with a relationship strategist, and extending their mediation services to offer clients and attorneys more options for exploring conflict resolution.

Thinking Outside the Box

HLG have turned the idea of a traditional law firm upside down, thinking customer-first, and using technology to create a frictionless experience for their new clients. This includes the integration of Clio for Clients; a user-friendly platform allowing clients to communicate with their legal team seamlessly, track case progress in real-time, and access essential documents securely from their smartphones. This app ensures that clients are always informed and can engage with their lawyers efficiently, providing peace of mind during stressful legal proceedings.

Partnership with a Relationship Counsellor

Understanding that family law matters are not just legal battles but deeply personal and emotional journeys, HLG has partnered with professional relationship strategist Michèle Heffron to offer clients the emotional support they need to navigate through challenging times. Aiming to foster a more holistic approach to family law, by addressing both the legal and emotional aspects of family disputes, HLG ensures that their clients receive comprehensive care and support.

Mediation

In addition to their innovative client services, HLG is extending their mediation services to offer clients and attorneys more options for exploring conflict resolution. They will soon offer additional mediation models to provide their clients with options that best suit their needs, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new services that enhance our client experience," said John Socha, COO of HLG. "Our goal is to set a new standard in family law by combining cutting-edge technology, emotional support, and operational innovation to create a better experience."

HLG's commitment to excellence, client care, and industry leadership positions them as a pioneer in the legal field. These new initiatives reflect their dedication to improving the legal experience for clients and colleagues alike.

