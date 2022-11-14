Hemocytometer Market to record USD 768.3 Mn growth; Hospitals emerge as major end-users - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hemocytometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market growth to increase by USD 768.3 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Hemocytometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hemocytometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospitals are the key end-users that greatly influence market growth. Large hospitals, such as multispecialty hospitals and hospital groups, work under government sponsorship or through private entities. Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals are the major end-users of hemocytometers in the market. Medium-sized hospitals have a limited number of supplier groups. The number of mid-sized hospitals is higher than large hospitals as they are easily accessible to people. This will raise the sales of hemocytometers in medium-sized hospitals.

Hemocytometer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global hemocytometer is concentrated with few vendors operating in the competitive landscape. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers hemocytometer namely Cell Dyn analyzer.

The company offers hemocytometer namely Cell Dyn analyzer. Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers hemocytometer namely BioTek Cell Count.

The company offers hemocytometer namely BioTek Cell Count. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers hemocytometer namely TC20 automated cell counter.

The company offers hemocytometer namely TC20 automated cell counter. BRAND GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers hemocytometer under its brand Blaubrand.

The company offers hemocytometer under its brand Blaubrand. Hausser Scientific Co.: The company offers hemocytometer namely Dark Line hemacytometer.

The company offers hemocytometer namely Dark Line hemacytometer. Antylia Scientific:

Aligned Genetics Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Corning Inc.

Hemocytometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hemocytometer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hemocytometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hemocytometer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemocytometer market vendors

Hemocytometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 768.3 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Aligned Genetics Inc., Antylia Scientific, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, Corning Inc., Hausser Scientific Co., HORIBA Ltd., Innovatek Medical Inc., Merck KGaA, Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Jambu Pershad and Sons Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.6 BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

10.7 Hausser Scientific Co.

10.8 HORIBA Ltd.

10.9 Innovatek Medical Inc.

10.10 Jambu Pershad and Sons

10.11 Merck KGaA

10.12 Paul Marienfeld GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

