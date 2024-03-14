Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market size to Grow by 5.53% Y-O-Y from 2023 to 2024, Market Growth at 5.97% CAGR expected between 2024 and 2028, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.61 billion, at a CAGR of 5.97% between 2023 and 2028.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2024-2028

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Medical Components Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Medical Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Rockwell Medical Inc., Toray Industries Inc., V J Industries, AWAK Technologies, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Devices and Consumables), End-user (Dialysis centres, Hospitals, and Home dialysis), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)) .

Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Market forecasting period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 6.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 5.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3M Co. - The company offers products such as 3M MEMBRANA PUREMA, 3M MEMBRANA DIAPES and 3M MEMBRANA SYNPHAN.

The growing geriatric population is notably driving the market growth:

The elderly population faces a high prevalence of chronic diseases like CKD due to age-related declines in immune and organ function. Healthcare spending rises with the growing aging population, projected to triple by 2050. This trend drives demand for devices and consumables, boosting market growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for home-based dialysis treatments is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

A shortage of skilled professionals is a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Analyst Review:

The Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of kidney disease and renal failure worldwide. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are vital renal replacement therapies for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. These treatments utilize specialized dialysis machines and equipment to purify blood and remove waste products from the body, replicating renal function.

Hemodialysis involves the use of a dialysis machine and hemodialysis catheter to filter blood externally, while peritoneal dialysis utilizes a dialysis solution and peritoneal dialysis catheter to filter blood internally through the peritoneum. Both modalities play a crucial role in managing renal failure and improving patient outcomes.

The dialysis market encompasses a wide range of products, including dialyzers, dialysis solutions, and dialysis devices, supported by a network of dialysis clinics and centers. Continuous innovation and advancements in dialysis technology are driving the market forward, enhancing treatment efficacy and patient comfort. Dialysis research and development initiatives are focused on addressing dialysis complications, improving dialysis management, and expanding access to renal care globally.

Market Overview:

The Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market encompasses treatments for kidney disease, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis, a common procedure, involves using a dialysis machine to filter blood outside the body. Peritoneal dialysis, an alternative method, utilizes the peritoneum's membrane for filtration. Both are vital for managing renal failure and chronic kidney disease, providing renal replacement therapy for end-stage renal disease patients. The market includes dialysis equipment, such as machines and catheters, as well as dialysis clinics and centers offering these treatments. With advancements in dialysis technology and innovation, coupled with increasing cases of kidney disease, the demand for dialysis products and services continues to grow, driving the market forward.

