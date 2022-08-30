Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 4.29%, Asahi Kasei Corp. and B. Braun SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors. The prevalence of CKD in adults aged 30 years or older is expected to increase, mainly due to the rising number of people with high blood pressure and diabetes. The geriatric population is more prone to kidney diseases because various kidney functions start weakening with age. Thus, the prevalence of CKD is significantly high in people above the age of 65 years. This, in turn, raises the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal procedure to lower the chances of mortality caused by kidney diseases.

Latest market research report titled Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dialysis centers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home dialysis - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the rise in kidney failure cases. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in North America.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Guangdong Biolight Medical Technology Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., STERIS Plc, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and WEGO Healthcare Shenzhen Co. Ltd. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems such as dialyzers, needle sets, and tubing sets.

The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems such as dialyzers, needle sets, and tubing sets. Braun SE - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that permit users to have a number of possible configurations in setting up the individual dialysis device.

The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that permit users to have a number of possible configurations in setting up the individual dialysis device. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that support a wide variety of settings, including at home, self-care, and in the center.

The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that support a wide variety of settings, including at home, self-care, and in the center. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems to support urology and kidney health through diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract system and kidney disorders.

The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems to support urology and kidney health through diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract system and kidney disorders. Dialife SA - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems with customized treatment modes, user-friendly software, and minimal maintenance requirements.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Dialysis Disposable Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dialysis Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Guangdong Biolight Medical Technology Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., STERIS Plc, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and WEGO Healthcare Shenzhen Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dialysis centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dialysis centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dialysis centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dialysis centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dialysis centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Home dialysis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Home dialysis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 89: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 98: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 103: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Dialife SA

Exhibit 108: Dialife SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dialife SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Dialife SA - Key offerings

10.8 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 111: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 126: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 130: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio