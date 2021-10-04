Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size to Increase by $ 220 Mn | Growing Demand for Antimicrobial-Coated Dialysis Catheters to Drive Growth | Technavio

By product, the long-term hemodialysis catheters segment will generate maximum revenue in the hemodialysis catheters market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the antibacterial nature of the long-term hemodialysis catheters.

In terms of geography, Asia will present significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising standards of people, an increase in disposable income and growing awareness about consumer sophisticated self-care systems are driving the hemodialysis catheters market in Asia. Also, the introduction of low-cost products by local manufacturers is contributing to the growth of the market in Asia.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the hemodialysis catheters market during the forecast period:

Rising prevalence of CKD

Advances in technology

In addition, the report identifies the growing demand for antimicrobial-coated dialysis catheters as a major trend in the hemodialysis catheters market. Patients affected with CKD have a weaker immune system which makes them more prone to infectious diseases. As these patients require frequent hospitalization for dialysis, the risk of contracting infections is high. Such growing issues are forcing vendors to introduce antimicrobial catheters that can help reduce the risk of infections. For instance, Medtronic offers the Palindrome SI Silver Ion Antimicrobial dialysis catheter. It is specially coated with a silver ion sleeve to reduce microbial colonization on the catheter surface. The introduction of such innovative products is expected to foster the growth of the global hemodialysis catheters market during the forecast period.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market: Key Vendor Offerings:

AngioDynamics Inc.: The company offers hemodialysis catheters that are made of Durathane, an advanced composite that outperforms traditional silicone and polyurethane while offering the advantages of both and is strong, biocompatible, and resistant to alcohol and iodine, for easier care and site maintenance, under the brand name of DuraFlow.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers hemodialysis catheters which is a double lumen catheter for extracorporeal blood treatments and specifically designed for use in acute dialysis, under the brand name of Haemocat Signo.

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers hemodialysis catheters that improve the quality of treatments and simplify therapy delivery for the diverse and growing population of end-stage renal disease patients by delivering multiple HD therapy options such as low flux, high flux, HDF, and HDx.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers hemodialysis catheters that are designed to meet the anatomical, flow, pressure, and recirculation needs of healthcare providers and their hemodialysis patients, under the brand names of GlidePath, Decathlon, and Equistream.

Cook Group Inc.: The company offers hemodialysis catheters that are used for acute hemodialysis, apheresis, and hemofiltration via percutaneous insertion into the subclavian, jugular, and femoral veins, under the brand name Cook Turbo Flo.

