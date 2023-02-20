Hemodialysis Market Size to Reach USD 121.97 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemodialysis market size reached USD 83.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in financing and investments for better dialysis services and products is one of the main factors driving market revenue growth. For instance, NephroPlus, a provider of dialysis services, announced on 13 December 2021 that it has received a USD 24 million Series E round of funding to assist its growth in India and a few other foreign countries. Additionally, the medical device company Diality Inc. announced the conclusion of its USD 24 million Series B2 fundraising round on 7 March 2022 to assist future home clinic operations as well as FDA 510(k) application activities.

Drivers:

Demand for hemodialysis has significantly increased over the years owing to rise in the number of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients. End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), also known as End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), affects around 786,000 individuals in the US, of whom 29% have received a kidney transplant and 71% are on dialysis. ESKD affects 3 men for every 2 women who have it. When the kidneys lose at least 90% of their functional capacity, dialysis is usually required. Acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease are both treated with dialysis to maintain homeostasis. Thus, increasing prevalence of kidney disorders is leading to more demand for hemodialysis.

Restraints:

There are numerous issues and difficulties facing the hemodialysis industry. Product recalls are one such factor. For instance, on 01 August 2022, a flaw that could result in serious damage or death led Covidien LLC (Medtronic) to recall more than 1 million Palindrome and Mahurkar Hemodialysis Catheters. It was classified as a Class 1 recall by the Food and Drug Administration. Furthermore, certain hemodialysis machines manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care are under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since they could introduce patients to polychlorinated hydrocarbon compounds, including PCBAs and NDL polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

Growth Projections:

The hemodialysis market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 83.50 Billion in 2021 to USD 121.97 Billion in 2030. Currently, the application of home dialysis has seen a rise, which is aiding in market revenue growth. Home dialysis makes it much simpler for doctors to recommend personalized therapy without being constrained by an in-center schedule, which raises the demand for it. Various market players are using this to create advanced technologies. For instance, on 23 November 2022, medical technology firm called Nextkidney, operating in the Netherlands, reported that it has created Neokidney, the first portable hemodialysis system ever. Neokidney, which is in its last stages of development, will reportedly go on sale in the Netherlands by 2024.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The hemodialysis industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of new technology and innovations. For instance, numerous initiatives are being taken by the dialysis and healthcare sectors to reduce resource use and greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve the objective of Green Dialysis, organizations are addressing every aspect of more environmentally friendly techniques holistically, while also taking into account the consequences of persistent climate change on human well-being and the provision of healthcare. Many organizations have created systems that use less energy and generate less waste. The design and usage of dialysis equipment that minimizes resource use and, ultimately, the dialysis treatment's carbon footprint is an essential first step toward more environmentally friendly dialysis.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun SE, Baxter, Medivators Inc., DaVita Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NIPRO, NxStage Medical, Inc., Diaverum.

On 27 May 2022 , in order to establish a separate medical technology company with a kidney health emphasis, Medtronic and DaVita Inc., a countrywide supplier of renal dialysis services, announced intentions to merge portions of their respective companies. The new company will provide kidney care services and products, notably potential home-based technologies, to increase patient access to various dialysis regimens.

, in order to establish a separate medical technology company with a kidney health emphasis, Medtronic and DaVita Inc., a countrywide supplier of renal dialysis services, announced intentions to merge portions of their respective companies. The new company will provide kidney care services and products, notably potential home-based technologies, to increase patient access to various dialysis regimens. On 02 June 2021 , Cantel Medical, a leading supplier of infection control products and services to dialysis, endoscopy, dentistry, and life sciences customers, was acquired by STERIS plc, which announced the completion of the previously announced transaction.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 83.50 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 4.2 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 121.97 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021–2030 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Products & services, type, end-use, region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun SE, Baxter, Medivators Inc., DaVita Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NIPRO, NxStage Medical, Inc., Diaverum Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Emergen Research has segmented hemodialysis market on the basis of products & services, type, end-use, and region:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Equipment



Dialysis Machines





Hemodialysis Water Treatment Systems





Others



Consumables



Dialyzers





Catheters





Others



Drugs



Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Conventional Hemodialysis



Short Daily Hemodialysis/Daily Hemodialysis



Nocturnal Hemodialysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In-Center Dialysis



Home Dialysis

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

&



UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

