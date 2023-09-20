Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Riding the Wave of Technological Innovation

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hemodialysis vascular grafts market is forecast to reach USD 283.7 million by 2030, driven by technological advancements and heightened healthcare awareness.

Highlights:

  • The global hemodialysis vascular grafts market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2030.
  • Key growth factors include increased healthcare spending, technological advancements in graft design, and government initiatives for kidney disease awareness and treatment.
  • COVID-19 catalyzed the adoption of telemedicine, potentially boosting the demand for hemodialysis vascular grafts as more patients gain remote access to treatment.
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) dominated the market in 2022 due to its advantages and the rise in End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) incidence. It's projected to sustain this growth, aided by increased investments in dialysis infrastructure.
  • North America, with its high healthcare spending and patient population, emerged as the leading regional market in 2022. Well-defined regulatory guidelines and preference for biological grafts underpin this trend.

The "Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report," sheds light on the significant potential of the hemodialysis vascular grafts sector. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of market drivers, trends, and projections.

Vascular grafts, synthetic tubes connecting veins and arteries, are pivotal for hemodialysis - a procedure vital for kidney disease patients. Their demand is fueled by technological advancements and the subsequent improvement in patient outcomes.

Global health infrastructure sees growing investments from both governmental and private entities. Chronic diseases, particularly Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and ESRD, have been receiving heightened attention, resulting in advanced and efficient hemodialysis vascular grafts entering the market. As healthcare systems globally shift toward specialized care, the graft demand is expected to rise further.

Significant government interventions, such as the U.S. National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP), aim to enhance kidney disease management, propelling market growth.

Market Dynamics:

In 2022, PTFE emerged as a market leader, mainly due to the escalating ESRD cases and the elderly demographic. The momentum is expected to be maintained, given the influx of investments in kidney disease research and the private sector's focus on dialysis infrastructure.

Geographically, North America led the charge in 2022, thanks to its higher GDP-allocated healthcare expenditure, inclination for biological & tissue-engineered grafts, and a rising CKD patient base.

Key Players in the Market:

Noteworthy companies in the hemodialysis vascular grafts market include:

  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
  • C. R. Bard, Inc.
  • Vascudyne, Inc.
  • LeMaitre
  • Getinge AB
  • VASCULAR GENESIS
  • InnAVasc Medical, Inc.
  • CryoLife, Inc.
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • BIOVIC Sdn Bhd.

These players play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape, bringing innovations and improved solutions for patients.

