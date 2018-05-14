Hemophilia Association Of New Jersey Recognizes CSL CEO Paul Perreault As "Humanitarian Man Of The Year"

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to recognize the work of Paul Perreault and the efforts of everyone at CSL to support the activities of the Hemophilia Association of New Jersey and the bleeding disorders community," Lechner said.

"On behalf of our 20,000 employees around the world, I'm honored and humbled by this recognition. I'm proud of our long-standing relationship with the Hemophilia Association of New Jersey," Perreault said in accepting the award. "We are driven by our promise to work towards a shared goal – always doing what is right for patients.

"Innovation is in our DNA," Perreault continued, "and we also share a dedication to the science which results in improved therapies and to offering programs and services that make patients' everyday life better."

Lechner said hemophilia is a disease which causes the victim to bleed uncontrollably from even mild injuries. The disorder is usually inherited and due to a clotting deficiency in the blood. "Our association currently serves more than 800 hemophilia families in New Jersey," Lechner said. "The support we receive through contributions and fundraising activities allows us to continue our work," he said.

About Hemophilia Association of New Jersey

The Hemophilia Association of New Jersey (HANJ) was founded in August 1971 by 10 concerned families, and offers assistance to persons with hemophilia and their families from its office in East Brunswick, N.J. HANJ's mission is to improve the quality of life for persons with a bleeding disorder by providing and maintaining access to highly qualified medical treaters and successfully proven medical regimens.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader, which is driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs nearly 20,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For more information visit www.cslbehring.com and follow us on www.Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

