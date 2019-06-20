Hemophilia Treatment Market Value to Hit $14 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The injectable route of administration segment of the hemophilia treatment market is estimated to witness significant growth of 5% in the near future. The majority of recombinants products such as antihemophilic factor or Factor VII are present in injectable form. Injectables are used to control and prevent bleeding episodes before surgery, as onset of action is rapid compared to other forms. Injectables allow the insertion of drug directly into the systemic circulation. The direct interaction of medication with the blood will enhance the hemophilia treatment, thereby augmenting the market growth.

The worldwide Hemophilia Treatment Market value is expected to register more than 5% CAGR up to 2025 owing to recent advancements in hemophilia treatment driven by various innovations in the industry.

Hemophilia A is anticipated to show a considerable growth of 5.3% during the forecast period. According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, hemophilia A is almost 4 times more prevalent than hemophilia B. The number of people suffering from hemophilia in the U.S. is estimated to be around 20,000. An increase in the number of people suffering from hemophilia A will result in an increased demand for treatment, thus fueling the segment growth.

Hospitals as an end-use segment of the hemophilia treatment market were valued at USD 3,169.2 million in the year 2018. Individuals with hemophilia will require specialized treatment that is available at hospitals. Patients with all types and severity of hemophilia can be treated in hospitals, as it has access to several kinds of medications required for the treatment along with the presence of state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, the availability of registered medical practitioners along with reimbursement policies will make hospitals preferable over other healthcare settings.

The global Hemophilia Treatment Market is anticipated USD 14 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. increasing global prevalence of hemophilia will drive the hemophilia treatment market in the upcoming years. According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, the worldwide incidence of hemophilia is around more than 400,000 and occurs in approximately 1 in 5,000 live male births. The rise in number of people suffering from hemophilia and increasing cases of genetic abnormalities will result in propelling the market's growth.

An increase in demand for hemophilia treatment to fulfill the unmet needs of people across the globe will propel global market growth. According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, over 75% people with hemophilia in the world still receive inadequate or no treatment for hemophilia. The wide range of scope for market penetration and demand for hemophilia treatment will significantly impact the industry growth in the future.

Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America region will augment the hemophilia treatment market growth. Increasing investment in R&D activities, growing government initiatives and healthcare infrastructure will assist in business growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of improved infrastructures related to public and private healthcare facilities will foster growth opportunities for the hemophilia market.

Lack of awareness among the patients regarding hemophilia and the treatment associated with it will be a major market growth impeding factor. A majority of hemophilic patients live in developing countries that have little or no access to hemophilia treatment, leading to increased morbidity and mortality. Lack of awareness among people, a low level of recognition and diagnosis of hemophilic patients, and a dearth of skilled healthcare professionals will impede the market's growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 660 pages with 1,618 market data tables & 63 figures & charts from the report, "Hemophilia Treatment Market Size By Disease (Hemophilia A {Severe, Moderate, Mild}, Hemophilia B {Severe, Moderate, Mild}), By Product (Recombinant Factor Concentrates {Factor VIII, Factor IX}, Plasma-derived Factor Concentrates {Factor VIII, Factor IX}, Extended Half-life Products {Factor VIII, Factor IX}), By Patient (Pediatric {0 to 4, 5 to 13, 14 to18}, Adult {19 to 44, 45+}), By Treatment (Prophylaxis, On Demand), By Therapy (Factor Replacement Therapy, Non-factor Replacement Therapy), By Drug Class (Vasopressin, Coagulation Factors), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal Spray), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Hemophilia Treatment Centers) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Norway, Slovakia, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Venezuela, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hemophilia-treatment-market

Plasma-derived factor concentrates market was valued at USD 1,183.7 million in the year 2018. Plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates are used to overcome coagulation factor deficiency to prevent excessive bleeding in patients with Hemophilia A and Hemophilia B. These coagulation factors are classified on the basis of purification procedures including precipitation or adsorption for intermediate purity products, ion-exchange chromatography and use of monoclonal antibodies for high purity concentrates. Thus, development in plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrate will spur segmental growth.

Hemophilia treatment in adults is projected to grow at 4.9% over the estimated period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of the individuals develop hemophilia type A and B during the mid-age or elderly age and young women suffer from hemophilia in the later stages of pregnancy. Most individuals have a relatively mild hemophilia stage and are not recognized until they are adults. Hence, an increase in the prevalence of hemophilia among adults will enhance the industry's growth in the near future.

On-demand treatment was valued at USD 3,274.1 million in the year 2018. Treatment given at the time of clinically evident bleeding is called "on-demand" or episodic treatment. On-demand treatment includes factor replacement and non-factor replacement therapy. People with mild and moderate hemophilia are treated with on-demand coagulation replacement therapy to prevent bleeding that cannot be simply controlled by applying pressure to the wound. Hence, the aforementioned factors will result in augmenting the market's growth. Non-factor replacement therapy is estimated to show robust growth of 38.3% over the projection period.

The vasopressin segment of the hemophilia treatment market was valued at USD 545.7 million in the year 2018. The increasing use of vasopressin to prevent excessive bleeding will further boost the growth of the hemophilia treatment market in the coming years. Vasopressin can be used to infuse the release of blood clotting factor as well as control bleeding and promote proper blood coagulation. According to a recent research study, it was found that vasopressin is quite effective in treating hemophilia. Hence, the growing efficiency of vasopressin in the treatment of hemophilia will boost the market's growth.

U.S. hemophilia treatment market is estimated to grow at 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hemophilia in the country, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and recent technological advancements in hemophilia treatment will propel the industry's growth. Also, the presence of renowned pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and Roche in the U.S. will foster the growth of the hemophilia market.

Indian hemophilia treatment market was valued at USD 157.9 million in the year 2018. According to a recent study, it was observed that around 14,000 people suffering from hemophilia are registered at Hemophilia Federation of India. Hemophilia also remains one of the most underdiagnosed diseases in India. Increasing prevalence of hemophilia, high cases of under-diagnosed hemophilia cases and improving healthcare infrastructure in the country will result in immense market growth.

Some of the key industry players operating in the global hemophilia treatment market include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Genentech, CSL Behring, Biogen, among other players. Key pharmaceutical companies concentrate on new product launches and development, increased R&D investments and product innovation in order to garner significant revenue.

