HemoShear Attends Piper Sandler Conference

HemoShear Therapeutics

18 May, 2023, 16:08 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, participated in the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium being held in Boston, MA, Wednesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 18, 2023. The HemoShear management team, led by Brian Wamhoff, Interim CEO, briefed institutional investors on the latest company developments during one-on-one meetings.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully.  HemoShear completed an exclusive partnership identifying two novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for Takeda in 2021. The Company has ongoing collaborations with Takeda in a rare liver disease and with Horizon Therapeutics in gout. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

