HemoShear Therapeutics Names Biopharma Veteran Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing drugs for metabolic disorders, has appointed Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, to its board of directors. Dr. Metters was previously president and CEO of Lycera Corp. and held a number of leadership positions at Merck & Co., including Head of Worldwide Basic Research.

"We are honored to have such an accomplished industry leader join our board," said Jim Powers, chairman and CEO of HemoShear Therapeutics. "As HemoShear continues to develop novel treatments for metabolic disorders, Kathleen's scientific and business acumen will bring great value across a range of activities as we advance our therapies toward the clinic, build our pipeline, and collaborate with pharma partners."

Dr. Metters, a biopharma veteran of 30 years, focused on developing a pipeline of immune modulator programs at Lycera, which led to an exclusive global collaboration with Celgene in 2015. She previously spent more than two decades with Merck & Co where she began as a research scientist and was integral to the discovery of SINGULAIR® for the treatment of asthma and allergic rhinitis. She subsequently progressed in her career to chair the Worldwide Business Strategy team for the respiratory business, become head of Worldwide Basic Research and establish External Discovery and Preclinical Sciences. Dr. Metters graduated with a BS in biochemistry from the University of Manchester Institute for Science and Technology and obtained her PhD from the Imperial College of Science and Technology. She is an author on more than 70 publications and has been listed on 29 patents.

"HemoShear has been both focused and comprehensive in bringing together several disciplines to create a robust drug discovery platform that has been incredibly successful in identifying new drug targets," said Dr. Metters. "I look forward to working with this talented team as the company advances its strategy to bring new treatments for rare metabolic diseases into the clinic."

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics discovers novel biological targets and advances drug programs to treat metabolic disorders with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover and explain the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug candidates, and predict which candidates will treat patients successfully. HemoShear's proprietary drug discovery programs are focused on rare genetic metabolic disorders. In addition, the Company has exclusive partnerships to discover novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with Takeda and in gout with Horizon Therapeutics. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

