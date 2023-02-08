Hemostasis Analyzers Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the hemostasis analyzers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alere Inc, Siemens AG, F-Hoffmann La Roche, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Helena Laboratories, International Technidyne Corporation, Instrumentation Laboratory (A Division of the Werfen Group), and Abbott.

The global hemostasis analyzers market is expected to grow from $4.18 billion in 2021 to $4.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The hemostasis analyzers market is expected to grow to $5.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The hemostasis analyzers market consists of sales of complete blood count (CBC), factor v assay, fibrinogen level, prothrombin time (PT or PT-INR), platelet count, and thrombin time.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Hemostasis analyzers are devices that measure clotting mechanisms of hemostasis to detect clotting deficiencies. The natural ability of the body to stop bleeding quickly in order to stop serious blood loss is known as hemostasis.

North America was the largest region in the hemostasis analyzers market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the hemostasis analyzers market.

The regions covered in the hemostasis analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main products in hemostasis analyzers are clinical laboratory analyzers, point-of-care testing analyzers, and consumables.The clinical laboratory analyzers are devices that are used to calculate the concentration of certain substances in various samples.

The hemostasis analyzers are used to perform tests such as APTT tests, D dimer tests, platelet function tests, fibrinogen tests, prothrombin time tests, and other tests using optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology, and other technologies. The various end uses involved are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres, research and development organizations, ambulatory surgical centres, others.

Increasing awareness regarding blood disorder conditions is driving the hemostasis analyzers market.Blood disorders such as Hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease (vWD) are genetic disorders and are not well known to people.

This results in late diagnosis of blood disorders affecting the patients.For instance, the National Haemophilia Foundation's Red Tie Campaign is raising awareness about treatment for bleeding disorders like hemophilia, leukemia, myeloma, and lymphoma for approximately 3 million people in the USA with bleeding disorders.

The Haemophilia Foundation Australia is an organization that is working towards the wellbeing of people affected by blood disorders through education, advocacy, and the promotion of research. Increasing awareness is expected to improve the diagnosis rate of blood disorders driving the demand for hemostasis analyzers.

Recalls of defective hemostasis analyzers are acting as a restraint on the hemostasis analyzers market.A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer.

A faulty hemostasis analyzer may provide wrong results and may cause misdiagnosis affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc's automated hemostasis/ blood coagulation analyzer as the device was showing incorrect clotting time. The FDA recalled Fisher Diagnostics' hemostasis kit due to sensitivity issues. Product recalls severely affect the revenues of manufacturers, acting as a restraint on the market.

Manufacturers of hemostasis analyzers are investing in the research and development of portable, handheld hemostasis analyzers which are convenient to be carried anywhere and are small enough to fit in a person's palm.These portable hemostasis analyzers provide a faster and easier testing process and facilitate independent analysis of results instead of having to visit a diagnostic center.

For instance, Siemens Healthcare offers the Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer which is small enough to fit inside a pocket and provides accurate results. Also, the Coatron coagulation analyzer by TECO Medical Instruments is a portable, handheld semi-automatic hemostasis analyzer.

Manufacturers of hemostasis analyzers are governed by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.The FDA has classified hemostasis analyzers into the Class II category, as they have a moderate risk associated with usage.

Class II devices are bounded by device-specific regulations which include performance standards, premarket data requirements, post-market surveillance, and labeling requirements associated with device usage. The labeling of hemostasis analyzers is required to have a list of contraindications, adverse reactions, precautions, warnings, and other instructions before the equipment is released into the market.

The countries covered in the hemostasis analyzers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The hemostasis analyzers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hemostasis analyzers market statistics, including hemostasis analyzers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hemostasis analyzers market share, detailed hemostasis analyzers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hemostasis analyzers industry. This hemostasis analyzers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

