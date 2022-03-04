Hemostasis Diagnostics Market size to increase at 7.95% CAGR | Significant opportunities in North American market | Technavio

Get highlights on the growth variance, market size, and growth opportunities across

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders. The prevalence of coagulation diseases such as Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies is increasing across the world. For instance, every year, about 400 babies are born with hemophilia in the US alone. The rising prevalence of such diseases across the world is increasing the demand for hemostasis diagnostics. Moreover, physicians recommend patients to undergo coagulation tests during major surgeries. All these factors are driving the growth of the global hemostasis diagnostics market.

In addition, the introduction of cost-effective and high-quality medical solutions and the growing geriatric population will further drive the growth of the hemostasis diagnostics market. However, the high cost of fully-automated hemostasis equipment might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the dominant players covered in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Helena Laboratories Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hemostasis diagnostics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, independent diagnostic centers, and research and academic institutions.

The hospitals and clinics segment will contribute significantly to the market growth.

The segment is driven by the rise in the number of hospitalization of people with serious cases for basic monitoring during surgeries.

The increasing number of clinics in developing countries is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 50% of the global market share.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising cases of COVID-19, the growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rapid growth in surgical procedures associated are driving the growth of the hemostasis diagnostics market in North America .

. The US and Canada are the key markets for hemostasis diagnostics in North America .

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Independent diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Independent diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Independent diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Beckman Coulter Inc.

Exhibit 94: Beckman Coulter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Beckman Coulter Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Beckman Coulter Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 97: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Grifols SA

Exhibit 102: Grifols SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Grifols SA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Grifols SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Grifols SA - Segment focus

10.7 Helena Laboratories Corp.

Exhibit 106: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Helena Laboratories Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 109: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: HORIBA Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sysmex Corp.

Exhibit 124: Sysmex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sysmex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sysmex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Sysmex Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

