Hemostasis Diagnostics Market to Grow Significantly by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whenever injured or during surgery, it is natural for living beings to bleed. But the bleeding needs to be stopped at some point to prevent excessive loss of blood. Hemostasis is a natural protective mechanism utilized by our body to prevent excessive bleeding in case of an injury. During this process, the liquid blood is converted into a gelatinous form, leading to blood coagulation. If the hemostasis process stops, even a minor injury may result in excessive blood loss and prove fatal for the individuals. Therefore, it is crucial to determine if the body is actually facilitating this mechanism properly. A wide array of tests and procedures are being adopted to assess and evaluate the body's ability to control bleeding and maintain hemostasis. Some of the most common diagnostic tests include Complete blood count (CBC), Prothrombin time (PT) and international normalized ratio (INR), Activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), Platelet function tests, and D-dimer test, among others.

The Hemostasis Diagnostics Market research report curated by Brandessence Market Research contains a deep-down assessment of the pivotal aspects related to this industry. The growth drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated in this report. It also contains the historical records, present statistics, and projected revenue of this business space. The top segments, geographies, and companies are examined based on various parameters. All the data present in the report are obtained using proven research methodologies. The industry participants can enhance their revenue streams with the help of the actionable insights provided in this report.

Key takeaways

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is expected to amplify with a CAGR of 8.1% over 2022-2029.

Increasing occurrences of blood clotting disorders, growing awareness about such disorders, and rising healthcare spending are aiding market outlook.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share due to the growing awareness on hemostatic disorders, surge in the geriatric population base, and increasing number of surgeries.

The Hemostasis Diagnostics Market was worth USD 2228.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to accrue a valuation of USD 3948.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over 2022-2029.

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of Hemostasis Diagnostics Market

Increasing occurrences of blood clotting disorders, growing awareness about such disorders, and rising healthcare spending are primary aiding the expansion of this business sphere. Furthermore, rising efforts by government bodies and healthcare organizations to revolutionize treatment and diagnostic prospects of rare diseases is augmenting market outlook. Besides, technological innovations in the healthcare sector, increased number of surgeries, along with rise in R&D investments are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper.

Major growth drivers

Rise in surgical procedures- In case of invasive surgeries, it is quite crucial to prevent excessive bleeding. Since a part of the body is cut open during surgical procedures, the surgeons need to ensure that the bleeding stops at a certain point. If the body is not facilitating the hemostasis, even artificial medical processes cannot prevent bleeding or heal the wounds. Hence, before undergoing any surgery, hemostasis diagnostics tests need to be conducted to ensure that the patient's hemostatic status is positive. Accurate assessment of hemostasis is essential to ensure optimal outcomes and minimize complications such as excessive bleeding or clotting. This is creating an upward trend in this marketplace.

Technological advances- There is an influx of advanced technologies into the hemostasis diagnostics vertical. These technologies have significantly improved the accuracy, speed, and convenience of testing. Advent of innovative techniques, such as point-of-care testing (POCT), automation, and molecular diagnostics, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of hemostasis tests. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Challenges

High complexity- Hemostasis is a complicated process since it involves multiple pathways, molecular interactions, and cellular components. Thus, it gets difficult to accurately diagnose hemostatic disorders. Differentiating between bleeding disorders and clotting disorders, identifying specific deficiencies or abnormalities, and determining the appropriate course of treatment can be quite complex. This is hindering the remuneration scope of this marketplace.

Competitive Landscape of Hemostasis Diagnostics Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this business vertical are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Thermo fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Instrumentation Laboratory, Grifols S.A, HORIBA Europe Holding, Medtronic, Technidyne Corporation, BD, Haemonetics Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., and Labmedics.

Segmental Assessment

By product type, the point-of-care testing systems segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is attributable to the high degree of convenience, affordability, and accessibility offered by POC testing systems.

Based on test type, the D Dimer segment is likely to garner significant returns over the stipulated timeline. This is due to the high efficacy of this test along with its affordability and non-invasive nature.

Geographical analysis and landscape

Middle East & Africa Hemostasis Diagnostics Market

The market in MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over the estimated timeframe of 2022-2029. This is ascribed to the growing awareness about hemostatic disorders, surge in the geriatric population base, and increasing number of surgeries. Alongside, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and technological advancements are adding traction to the overall industry progression in this region.

Europe

Europe is reckoned to witness the fastest growth over the forecast duration. This is attributable to the increased healthcare spending, rising pervasiveness of blood clotting disorders, along with surging R&D investments in this sector. Besides, rising popularity of personalized medicines, increased awareness on rare disorders, and presence of noteworthy players are spurring the growth of this regional industry.

Opportunities in this industry

Escalating demand for personalized medicine- There is an elevating demand for personalized medicine across the globe. In hemostasis diagnostics, personalized medicine plays a crucial role in identifying specific genetic mutations and variations that contribute to bleeding disorders or abnormal clotting. As personalized medicine gains traction, there is a greater emphasis on genetic testing and molecular diagnostics in the field of hemostasis diagnostics.

Major developments in Hemostasis Diagnostics Market

Acquisitions

In 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems with an aim to solidified its presence in this market.

In 2021, Werfen completed the acquisition of Accriva Diagnostics with an intention to amplify its product pipeline in the hemostasis diagnostics market and strengthen its position in point-of-care testing.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants is relatively low in this market because of the high requirement for significant investments in research and development, regulatory compliance, manufacturing infrastructure, and distribution networks. Established companies already hold a considerable market share and possess extensive knowledge and expertise in hemostasis diagnostics. Additionally, stringent regulations and quality standards serve as barriers to entry, making it challenging for new players to enter the market.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Suppliers in the hemostasis diagnostics market, such as manufacturers of reagents and instruments, generally have a moderate bargaining power. While there are multiple suppliers available, some may have unique proprietary technologies or specialized products. However, the presence of multiple suppliers gives buyers options and the ability to switch between suppliers, reducing the overall supplier power. Additionally, established manufacturers often have long-term contracts and partnerships with suppliers, giving them an advantage in negotiations.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: The bargaining power of buyers in the hemostasis diagnostics market can vary. Healthcare providers, hospitals, and laboratories are the primary buyers of hemostasis diagnostic products. They have some bargaining power due to their ability to choose from various suppliers and negotiate pricing and terms. However, the criticality of accurate and reliable diagnostics in patient care limits the buyers' power to some extent. Switching costs and the importance of standardized and validated testing methods can reduce buyer power as well.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the hemostasis diagnostics market is relatively low. Hemostasis diagnostics play a crucial role in diagnosing bleeding disorders, monitoring patients on anticoagulant therapy, and assessing coagulation status in surgical procedures. Currently, there are no widely accepted substitutes that can provide the same level of accuracy and comprehensive assessment.

Competitive Rivalry: The hemostasis diagnostics market is characterized by high competitive rivalry. Several key players, including multinational companies and specialized diagnostic manufacturers, compete for market share. These companies continuously invest in research and development to enhance their product offerings, improve accuracy, and introduce innovative technologies. Pricing competition can be intense, particularly in regions with multiple competitors. Differentiation based on product performance, ease of use, reliability, and customer support is crucial for companies to maintain a competitive edge.

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited