Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market to Grow by USD 2.24 Bn, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

Nov 02, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemostats and tissue sealants market size is expected to grow by USD 2.24 billion from 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and related risk factors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hemostats and tissue sealants might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hemostats
- Tissue Sealants And Adhesives
- Fibrin Sealants
The market share growth by the hemostats segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a medical device used to achieve hemostasis by accelerating the clotting of blood. Hemostats are mainly classified into four categories, namely mechanical hemostats, active hemostats, flowable hemostats, and fibrin sealants. The growth of the segment will be driven by the increasing demand for hemostats in surgical procedures and the growing awareness of the clinical benefits of hemostats.
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for hemostats and tissue sealants in North America. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of surgical procedures will facilitate market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2022-2026: Scope
The hemostats and tissue sealants market report covers the following areas:
- Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market size
- Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market trends
- Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market industry analysis
Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Artivion Inc.
- B. Braun SE
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH
- Biomup SA
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- CSL Ltd.
- Hemostasis LLC
Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hemostats and tissue sealants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hemostats and tissue sealants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hemostats and tissue sealants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemostats and tissue sealants market vendors
|
Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.24 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.3
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Biomup SA, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., and Vivostat AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hemostats - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tissue sealants and adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tissue sealants and adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fibrin sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fibrin sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Exhibit 89: Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Artivion Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Artivion Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Artivion Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 B. Braun SE
- Exhibit 97: B. Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 98: B. Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: B. Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 100: B. Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: B. Braun SE - Segment focus
- 10.6 Baxter International Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Baxter International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 112: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.10 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Teleflex Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Teleflex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Teleflex Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
