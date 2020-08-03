Hemp and CBD Arise as Alternatives to the Tobacco Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tobacco industry is a major market, and in some aspects, it is evolving to adapt to a new demographic. Next generation products, such as new forms of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are rising in popularity in the market. Nonetheless, governments around the world do try to reduce tobacco consumption, with mixed results. According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) from last year, for the first time, the organization projects that the number of males using tobacco is on the decline, indicating a powerful shift in the global tobacco epidemic. "Declines in tobacco use amongst males mark a turning point in the fight against tobacco," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "For many years now we had witnessed a steady rise in the number of males using deadly tobacco products. But now, for the first time, we are seeing a decline in male use, driven by governments being tougher on the tobacco industry." TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTC: TOBAF) (CSE: TAAT), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI), Imperial Brands PLC (OTC: IMBBY)

The tobacco industry is also influenced by the increasing consumption of CBD and hemp products. For example, a study by Morgan et al, looked at the impact of CBD on nicotine addiction was measured by conducting a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on 24 smokers who wished to stop smoking. Two groups received either a CBD inhaler (400 μg/inhalation) or a placebo inhaler. They were told to use the inhaler whenever they felt the urge to smoke, to assess daily cigarette and inhaler use, and to monitor their craving once daily for 1 week. The study concluded that, "a significant reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked (≈40%) in the CBD inhaler group during the week of treatment, with a trend indicating a reduction after follow-up. Both groups also showed a reduction in cravings between day 1 and day 7, though not between day 1 and follow-up."

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTC: TOBAF) (CSE: TAAT) announced breaking news last week that, "it has appointed Setti Coscarella, who recently resigned as a lead strategist at Philip Morris International ("Philip Morris"), to lead Taat as its Chief Executive Officer as the Company prepares for the planned Q4 2020 launch of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes. Holding an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, Mr. Coscarella's professional experience includes analyst and investment banking roles at three of Canada's "Big Five" financial institutions, as well as positions in private equity and management consulting. Coscarella also co-founded The Gentlemen's Expo ("TGE"), an annual consumer show in Toronto that attracts more than 25,000 attendees each year. During his tenure at Philip Morris, Coscarella led a commercialization team and was a lead strategist for Reduced Risk Products ("RRP"), an emerging category in the tobacco industry to provide alternatives for smokers to reduce their exposure to contents of traditional nicotine-based products that are known to be harmful. The Company believes that Mr. Coscarella is uniquely suited to the CEO role given his proven track record in finance, management, and entrepreneurship, as well as his familiarity with the tobacco industry from the perspective of its biggest player.

In its June 22, 2020 press release, the Company announced it was planning on launching Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes as a better-for-you alternative to tobacco cigarettes that contains no nicotine or tobacco. The intended value proposition of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes is to offer a user experience that closely resembles the experience of smoking a traditional cigarette, which the Company has sought to achieve with a traditional "stick" format and cigarette-style packaging that it expects to be familiar to smokers. A proprietary blend of tobacco flavouring and an enhanced volume of smoke exhaled are designed to make the experience of smoking a Beyond Tobacco™ cigarette substantially similar to that of smoking a tobacco cigarette. Each stick of Beyond Tobacco™ contains at least 50mg of cannabidiol ("CBD", a non-psychoactive derivative of hemp), which has been shown to mitigate tobacco withdrawals and reduce dependency upon tobacco. Beyond Tobacco™ is to be offered in an "Original" variety as well as a "Menthol" variety.

Mr. Coscarella's professional career began at Scotiabank, where he was a risk management analyst for commercial credit. In subsequent years, Coscarella pivoted to a financial analyst role at CIBC, and then to investment banking at TD Securities where he conducted research and built financial models relating to company valuations for M&A, IPOs, and secondary public offerings. Coscarella then founded the Toronto-based boutique advisory firm Severus where he provided management consulting services to mid-sized companies to assist with growth, structuring, and financing. Building upon his M&A experience, Coscarella was appointed director of corporate development for GL Capital Corp. ("GLCC") where he administered the development of its investment portfolio consisting of assets to include real estate, operating companies, and equity in newly-launched startups. Coscarella centralized the "back office" functions of GLCC's companies to improve overall efficiency of operations. Coscarella also developed innovative commercialization efforts resulting in 30% year-over-year revenue growth. In 2012 Coscarella co-founded TGE, which quickly became regarded as a high-profile men's lifestyle consumer show in Toronto. Prior to the show being acquired by a large expo producer in 2016, Coscarella built a roster of more than 200 vendors and sponsors (including L'Oreal, Loblaws, Diageo, InBev, and OLG), and grew TGE's attendance from 3,000 in 2012 to 25,000 in 2016.

In 2017, Coscarella joined Philip Morris in its Toronto office to lead a commercialization team for its RRP portfolio. In this capacity at Philip Morris, Coscarella rapidly ascended the ranks and began advising the senior executive team on innovative strategies for navigating the route into the Canadian market for the RRP category, which is one of Philip Morris' fastest-growing categories globally. His leadership and execution led to the launch of numerous successful initiatives that collectively yielded a fivefold increase in leads and purchases for RRP. Between these initiatives and a new business unit created by Coscarella dedicated to the commercialization of RRP in Canada's challenging regulatory environment, Mr. Coscarella played a significant role in revolutionizing how RRP is marketed in Canada…

'Becoming CEO of Taat is an incredible opportunity for me," said Mr. Coscarella. "For a matter of decades, public attitudes towards tobacco have consistently called for a less-risky alternative to traditional cigarettes. This is something that Philip Morris recognized with its attention to the RRP category, as well as its Unsmoke campaign. What appealed to me about Taat is how they have developed Beyond Tobacco™ to be a cigarette alternative that is designed to emulate a tobacco cigarette, but without any tobacco or nicotine. Other consumer product categories have had their legacy incumbents disrupted by innovations in delivering desirable alternatives for meat, dairy, sugar, and even beer and wine. Consumers seem to be embracing this approach to positive changes in which they keep their habits such as eating meat or drinking milk while quietly cutting out the things they wish to avoid, and I believe this trend can carry over to tobacco as well. Over one billion tobacco users worldwide3 have one thing in common; they are consuming nicotine, a drug that is effectively useless. The molecule in our tobacco-free and nicotine-free cigarettes is delivered in a near-identical format to legacy tobacco products, and I strongly believe that smokers would be eager to make the switch if presented with the option. The early-stage market research results for Beyond Tobacco™ reflect an extraordinary reception of the product among smokers, and I am very eager to be in the driver's seat of Taat as we approach the planned launch of Beyond Tobacco™ in Q4 2020.'"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxtIAjsPgnc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) announced earlier in January, a global collaboration agreement with the leading tobacco and nicotine company in South Korea, KT&G, to commercialize KT&G's smoke-free products outside of the country. "Our objective is that all adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke switch as soon as possible to better alternatives and abandon cigarettes to the benefit of their health, public health and society at large. Further to our ongoing efforts to develop, assess, and commercialize our pipeline of science-based smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, we are always open to collaboration with third parties on products that complement our already strong portfolio and that we can further enhance. We are delighted that KT&G has chosen PMI to expand the sales of its smoke-free products outside of South Korea…"

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products ("OTP") and adult consumer alternatives, announced on June 10th, the acquisition of certain tobacco assets and distribution rights from Durfort Holdings S.R.L. and Blunt Wrap USA for a total consideration of $46 million. Durfort is the long-time supplier of TPB's Make-Your-Own cigar wrap products. The transaction combines Durfort's and Blunt Wrap USA's world-class intellectual property and manufacturing know-how with TPB's market leading Zig-Zag® MYO cigar wraps brand and national distribution. "We are pleased to enter into this transaction with our business partner," said Larry Wexler, TPB President and CEO. "In addition to the immediately accretive financial benefits, the transaction secures long-term control of our Zig-Zag MYO cigar wrap products and provides us access to a deep portfolio of tobacco products with significant immediate and future strategic value.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) announced last November that it is creating three global brands for its New Category product portfolio: VUSE for vapour products; VELO for modern oral products and glo for tobacco heating products to further accelerate the growth of their New Category business. BAT has long been focused on offering adult consumers a range of satisfying and enjoyable products with reduced-risk potential in comparison to cigarettes. Since launching its first e-cigarette in the UK in 2013, BAT has made impressive progress, now offering an unrivalled range of innovative and exciting products in more than 40 countries around the world. Over that period BAT has invested over $4bn in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of these products. "We are at a very exciting stage of our New Category journey. Central to our leading role is continuing to develop remarkable products and trusted brands, whilst driving global awareness of them. The move to VUSE, VELO and glo is yet another exciting milestone in our New Category journey. We remain committed to accelerating the transformation of our industry and the growth of our brands."

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) subsidiary Fontem US LLC (Fontem US) announced back in April that it had submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization for the continued marketing of a wide range of its myblu electronic vaping products. Fontem US's blu products play a fundamental role in the company's goal of providing adult smokers with options that are potentially less harmful than combustible tobacco products. "We agree that the electronic vaping industry should be held to the highest product and marketing standards while providing adult smokers with alternative products that could serve the interest of the public health," said Antoine Blonde, president of Fontem US. "Fontem US looks forward to working with the FDA as the agency develops and enforces an evidence-based regulatory policy."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated Five Thousand Dollars by the Company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com