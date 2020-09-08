Hemp and Hispanic Heritage Month: Mount Horeb Hemp Founder is Part of the Wisconsin Hemp Resurgence

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mount Horeb Hemp founder and owner Kattia Jimenez is advocating for the advancement of the hemp industry in Wisconsin.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 - October 15 and it's a great opportunity to highlight members of our Latino community here in Wisconsin and Dane County.

Mount Horeb Hemp Owner/Founder Kattia Jimenez in her drying shed. Mount Horeb Hemp Owner/Founder Kattia Jimenez walking the hemp field checking for male plants.

"There is a tradition of entrepreneurship in the Latino community," said Jimenez. "As a first-time business owner entering the agricultural industry, the learning curve is high. We are making history as of 2018 when it became legal to grow hemp in Wisconsin for the first time in decades."

Jimenez stands by her high-quality full spectrum CBD products and is working towards organic certification this growing season. As an immigrant who owns a woman-led company, she is dedicated to not only making her business successful, but also aspires to be a leader in the hemp industry in Wisconsin and the United States.

"There is a lot of support in our local and state organizations for someone who wants to start a business," said Jimenez. "From the Latino Chamber of Commerce to SCORE-Madison, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, and the Discovery to Product (D2P) program at UW-Madison, Dane county has many resources to help us navigate this new industry. Amidst our current economic crisis when people of color and immigrants are disproportionately suffering, we still have institutions that are here to help and they deserve our investment."

For interviews or information about Kattia Jimenez, her company, and her advocacy for hemp in Wisconsin's agricultural sector, contact [email protected] and follow Mount Horeb Hemp on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Kattia Jimenez is the founder and owner of Mount Horeb Hemp, a small hemp farm in south central Wisconsin, where she is committed to growing hemp organically and in small batches.

