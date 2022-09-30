Hemp-based Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 3.54 Bn, Hemp Seed-based Foods to be Key Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Hemp-based Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.6% in 2022 and a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product (hemp seed-based foods, hemp oil-based foods, and hemp oil-based foods) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the hemp seed-based foods segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hemp seeds are a blend of protein and essential fats. Hence, they are ideal for vegans and vegetarians. These seeds are often eaten raw or added to cereals, smoothies, and other recipes.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the hemp-based foods market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 34% of the global market during the forecast period. China and Australia are the two major markets for hemp-based foods in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization.

Vendor Insights

The hemp-based foods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Boring Hemp Co.

CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl

Cann Global Ltd.

Canopy Growth Corp.

GFR Ingredients Ltd.

Hemp Juice Company BV

HempFlax Group BV

Hudson River Foods

Isodiol International Inc.

Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.

Naturally Hemps LLC

Navitas LLC

North American Hemp and Grain Co.

Nutiva Inc.

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd.

The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd.

Tilray Inc.

Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The growing vegan population and cases of celiac disease are driving the hemp-based foods market growth. Hemp seeds are good sources of protein. Several manufacturers are adding vegan labels on the packaging of hemp products to cater to the vegan consumer base. The prevalence of the celiac disease is rising across the world. Gluten-free food products such as hemp can help avoid this disease. Hence, the demand for hemp-based food ingredients is growing significantly.

The impact of natural disasters and adverse weather conditions is challenging the hemp-based foods market growth. Uncertain weather conditions can negatively impact the production of crops. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and droughts can also affect hemp plantations. These factors are challenging the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and find more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs.

Hemp-based Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Cann Global Ltd., Canopy Growth Corp., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Hemp Juice Company BV, HempFlax Group BV, Hudson River Foods, Isodiol International Inc., Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Naturally Hemps LLC, Navitas LLC, North American Hemp and Grain Co., Nutiva Inc., Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd., The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

