Hemp Beverage Company Launches - CANNABIS MOCKTAIL CREATOR (Liquid THC) A Revolutionary Alternative to Alcohol

Hemp Beverage Company

08 Aug, 2023, 14:07 ET

Turns any Drink into a Cannabis Beverage

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who have dreamed of a refreshing, hangover-free beverage that is an exhilarating alternative to alcohol as well as traditional cannabis edibles, Hemp Beverage Company proudly introduces the Mocktail Creator (Liquid THC)

The future of mocktails is here!
This innovative product gives the consumer the freedom to transform any drink into an enjoyable, alcohol-free cannabis delight with an unbeatable balance of taste, efficacy, and consistency. Each bottle contains 80mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, providing eight meticulously controlled 10mg servings to align with every individual's ideal dosage. It is available for purchase at www.hempbevco.com and select retailers nationwide at a retail price of $19.98 per bottle.

FAST-ACTING

A stark contrast to the market's underwhelming THC edible offerings, the Mocktail Creator eliminates the long lag-time associated with traditional edibles as well as their bitter aftertaste. This is accomplished using a groundbreaking technique called nano-emulsification. This method creates an onset similar to that of alcohol but without requiring the addition of any chemicals or unnatural ingredients. It guarantees a pleasurable effect (within 10 to 15 minutes) that remains in your system for roughly the same duration as an alcoholic drink.

PRECISION DOSING

Unlike traditional edibles that are "pre-dosed", this product allows the consumer to add just the right amount to achieve their perfect experience. This eliminates that age-old problem of taking too much (where your feet don't touch the ground) or conversely, you feel nothing.

To support the consumer in pinpointing their ideal dosage, the Mocktail Creator kit comes with a bottle designed for precision dosing, a dosing cup, and a guide on "How to Determine Your Perfect Dose". This educational tool walks the consumer through the exact steps required to arrive at their individual ideal THC dose for a pleasing and consistent experience every time.

FEDERALLY LEGAL

In line with the regulations set forth by the 2018 United States Farm Bill, our Delta-9 THC is extracted exclusively from hemp cannabis plants and meticulously meets the 0.3% Delta-9 THC dry weight volume limit. As a result, this product is federally legal in all states.

ABOUT HEMP BEVERAGE COMPANY

Hemp Beverage Company, a pioneer in the cannabis-infused mocktail sector, specializes in delivering naturally sourced and accurately measured cannabis products. 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

William Gibbs
[email protected] 
888-420-3021

WHOLESALE CONTACT:

Kevin Hill
[email protected]
888-420-3021 

SOURCE Hemp Beverage Company

