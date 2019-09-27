Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script Release New CBD Essential Oil Rollers, Flavors and Concentrations as Consumer Demand Increases

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, LLC, a Florida-based manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products, is debuting its newest products at the start of the fall season — CBD essential oil rollers, 125 milligram tinctures of CBD oils and unflavored, acai berry and orange creamsicle flavored CBD oil. The new products are now available in the Hemp Bombs product line. The 125 mg tinctures of CBD oils, along with the acai berry and orange creamsicle flavored CBD oil, will soon be added to the Nature's Script product line.

"Consumers continue to seek premium CBD products from a leading manufacturer and distributor," said Kevin Collins, co-CEO and co-founder of Global Widget, LLC. "Our rollers are convenient for our customers to use anytime, anywhere. With a smaller CBD concentration in our oil tinctures, customers may want to start with our 125mg option when trying CBD for the first time."

The CBD market continues to grow, especially among users who are proactively trying to get the most out of their health and well-being. A recent survey by Global Widget showed that nearly 70% of customers surveyed use CBD products daily, and nearly 43% say they use CBD for issues with pain management.

Global Widget's latest products, CBD Essential Oil Rollers come in two blends, each containing 125 mg of certified pure CBD:

Focus blend: features a revitalizing scent of fresh citrus, crafted with fragrances of lemon and tangerine.

Sleep blend: infused with essential oil aromas of lavender and eucalyptus. Lavender essential oils have been shown to offer calming and soothing properties.

With the addition of the 125 mg tincture, there are now six concentrations available in the CBD Oil line. They range in potency up to 4,000 mg of CBD. Peppermint and watermelon flavors are also available and can be seamlessly added to food and beverage recipes. For more information on Hemp Bombs, visit www.hempbombs.com, and for more information on Nature's Script products, visit www.naturesscript.com.

About Global Widget, LLC:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

About Hemp Bombs:

At Hemp Bombs, we offer premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, capsules, oils, syrup, e-liquids, and pain rub. Our CBD is sourced from premium-grade Industrial Hemp that is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. In addition to strict sourcing requirements, we have established a strict set of quality control standards, including third-party lab testing. For more information and see our products, visit www.hempbombs.com and follow Hemp Bombs on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Nature's Script:

Nature's Script offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, e-liquids, oils, capsules, syrups, pain rub, and pet oil. We source our products from licensed, and regulated, U.S. farms with sustainable growing practices. We guarantee the highest quality product to consumers through our superior sourcing methods, in-house manufacturing and third-party lab tests. For more details on Nature's Script, visit www.naturesscript.com, and follow Nature's Script on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli

PR Manager

(813) 497-5083 | joe.a@globalwidget.com

