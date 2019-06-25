Hemp Council Welcomes Groff NA as Founding Member

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) is proud to announce that Groff North America (Groff NA) has joined as a founding member.

Groff NA is a diversified hemp operation comprised of contract farming, processing, and the production and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD) products through its sister company, Farmacy Partners, located in the York, Pennsylvania area. Groff's business strategy is to increase the efficiency of hemp production by using all parts of the hemp plant. To do this, it utilizes the latest innovative processing technology called the HempTrain advanced decorticator. While CBD is increasingly being used in health and wellness products, the Groff processing strategy ensures other parts of the hemp plant are used as well. This includes using the plant's seeds for human food or animal feed, its coarse fiber (hurd) in construction materials, and its longer and more stringy bast fiber in textile applications. Many hemp operations fail to realize the value of the plant's other components and even incur the expense of disposing of some of its byproducts.

"The forward-thinking, progressive mindset of Groff is a prime example of the type of company which we are proud to have as a member of NIHC," said NIHC Chairman Patrick Atagi. Atagi is a third-generation specialty crop farm owner from eastern Oregon, who has spent his career in Washington, DC working for a U.S. senator, USDA, and multiple agricultural and industrial trade associations. He added, "We are glad to have Groff as a founding member to guide the policy of NIHC as we move forward."

Taylor Groff, chief executive officer of Groff NA, spoke of the company's involvement with NIHC. "It was great to meet with NIHC staff members during their recent visit to Pennsylvania and discuss the future and opportunities at hand. We believe that NIHC will prove to be an effective professional advocacy group and an important asset for companies in the hemp space as this industry grows and evolves through these uncharted waters of the future."

NIHC hosts its inaugural Hemp Business Summit on August 12-13, 2019 at the historic Benson Hotel in Portland, Oregon. The event provides an educational and networking opportunity for those in (or soon to be in) the industrial hemp industry. Find more information at www.hempindustrial.com.

