Hemp Drives Navajo Presidential Candidate

Mr. Benally 40, is the father to four children and has been married to Mrs. Joyce Arviso Benally for 14 years. They are proud of their Navajo Heritage and they speak fluent Navajo. They are a modern Navajo Family that are looking to the future of the Navajo Nation while respecting and embracing traditional Navajo values and customs.

Dineh's campaign will be based upon the urgent issues and needs of the Navajo People. He will not degrade his opponents or himself by digressing to a negative campaign or mudslinging with fake news that has permeated current politics. He thinks people want to know what he stands for and how he can help guide the Nation, not what his opponents did or are doing wrong. He will focus on what can be done, as there are so many urgent needs.

While major issues such as Health Care, Housing Shortages, Education and Infrastructure repairs are so obvious, the funding for improvements in these areas is not.

That is why Dineh is endorsing the emerging legal Hemp Industry as one of the ways to help fund all these major shortcomings.

He believes that legal Hemp and its many uses and profit centers can help lead the way to improving the lives of the Navajo People. As he said recently "Hemp will help our People be Healthy and Prosper again."

As the President of the Navajo Nation Farm Board, Dineh has met with Government and Industry professionals and concluded that the legal Hemp Industry can be a major employer and income provider to the Navajo Nation as evidenced in Colorado, Kentucky, California and 19 States and Countries such as New Zealand, Canada, Australia, China and 26 other countries. The Navajo Nation adopted legal hemp laws in 2002 but never pursued its benefits.

"We have the land, we have the water and we have the people needed to become a major force in the legal Hemp Industry and compete on a National and International Scale," he recently stated. "We have health problems, addiction problems and other problems that hemp products, medicines and foods can help," he added.

There seems to be no other Candidate for a major election for President of any nation or country that has ever specifically called on the Legal Hemp Industry as part of their campaign to help to improve the lives of their people.

This is a World Event.

Dineh Benally for President Campaign

"Let's Grow Together"

