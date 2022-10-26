Hemp Fiber Market Size to Grow by USD 4.28 Bn, Driven by Increasing Use of Hemp Fibers in the Textile Industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hemp fiber market will be driven by factors such as the increasing use of hemp fibers in the textile industry. Hemp fiber is more durable than cotton or synthetic fibers, which makes it more resilient and long-lasting. It is produced in various ways and blended with other complementary yarns. It is lighter and has high insulation qualities when compared to synthetic fibers. Hemp is highly suitable for outdoor wear owing to its features such as resistance to ultraviolet (UV) and mold. It can also be blended with other fibers. These factors will spur the growth of the global hemp fiber market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemp Fiber Market 2022-2026

The global hemp fiber market size is set to grow by USD 4.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Landscape

The hemp fiber market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and local vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Prominent vendors in the market are competing based on brand, quality, and price. They are adopting strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage. The steady growth of the market is expected to attract new entrants, which is expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the report. Buy Now for access to detailed information about each vendor

Hemp Fiber Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

Textiles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hemp Fiber Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The textile segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hemp-based fibers are hypoallergenic and resistant to rotting, mildew, and saltwater. They are robust and contain a high amount of hemicellulose. Hemp is also resistant to ultraviolet light. It is used in manufacturing apparel, fabrics, denim, and fine textiles, which is increasing the demand for hemp fiber in the textile segment.

Major Hemp Fiber Companies

CanvaLoop Fibre Private Ltd.

Dun Agro Hemp Group

Ecofibre Ltd.

Forever Green

Hemp Fortex Industries Ltd.

Hemp Inc.

Hemp Oil Canada

HempAge AG

HempFlax Group BV

HemPoland Sp zoo

Hempro Int. GmbH

HempSense Inc.

Hempys

Ind Hemp LLC

Kingdom Holdings Ltd.

Konoplex LLC

Margaret River HempCo.

Marijuana Co. of America Inc.

Naturalus pluostas UAB

Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Hemp-based Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing demand for organic hemp-based foods is one of the key trends in the market. The demand for organic food products is increasing at a fast pace. Key vendors in the market are launching organic hemp-based food in the market. This will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing legalization of cannabis-based products is a key trend. Currently, 30 states in the US have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes, while eight states have been granted permission for the use of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. In 2016, Canada legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Hemp Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.28 Billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Russia, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CanvaLoop Fibre Private Ltd., Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofibre Ltd., Forever Green, Hemp Fortex Industries Ltd., Hemp Inc., Hemp Oil Canada, HempAge AG, HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp z.o.o., Hempro Int. GmbH, HempSense Inc., Hempy's, Ind Hemp LLC, Kingdom Holdings Ltd., Konoplex LLC, Margaret River HempCo., Marijuana Co. of America Inc., Naturalus Pluostas UAB, and Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Textiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Textiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ecofibre Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Ecofibre Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ecofibre Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Ecofibre Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Ecofibre Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Forever Green

Exhibit 101: Forever Green - Overview



Exhibit 102: Forever Green - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Forever Green - Key offerings

10.5 Hemp Inc.

Exhibit 104: Hemp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Hemp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Hemp Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 HempAge AG

Exhibit 107: HempAge AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: HempAge AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: HempAge AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: HempAge AG - Segment focus

10.7 HempFlax Group BV

Exhibit 111: HempFlax Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 112: HempFlax Group BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: HempFlax Group BV - Key offerings

10.8 Hempro Int. GmbH

Exhibit 114: Hempro Int. GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hempro Int. GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hempro Int. GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Hempys

Exhibit 117: Hempys - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hempys - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hempys - Key offerings

10.10 Margaret River HempCo.

Exhibit 120: Margaret River HempCo. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Margaret River HempCo. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Margaret River HempCo. - Key offerings

10.11 Naturalus pluostas UAB

Exhibit 123: Naturalus pluostas UAB - Overview



Exhibit 124: Naturalus pluostas UAB - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Naturalus pluostas UAB - Key offerings

10.12 Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio