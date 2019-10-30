Hemp Industries Association® Conference Announces Sponsors And Keynote Speakers

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hemp Industries Association® (HIA®) announces a diverse lineup of national sponsors and hemp industry leaders for the 26th annual Hemp Industries Association Conference -- HIACON -- November 1 through November 4, in Charlotte, North Carolina. HIACON will bring over 40 exhibitors and more than 40 speakers and educators representing the farm business, sustainability, herbal and dietary supplements industries as well as hemp companies, business services, and brands showcasing product innovation. Keynote speakers will present in advance of the four hemp-focused educational tracks: Hemp Regulatory and Legislation, Hemp Agricultural Production, Business Development and Marketing, and Cannabinoid Science.

This year, attendees will hear from the following industry leaders featuring HIA President, Joy Beckerman, of Hemp Ace International as host:

Blake Butler , Executive Director of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA)

, Executive Director of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) Jillian Hishaw , Founder of F.A.R.M.S. Founder & Author of "Don't Bet the Farm on Medicaid"

, Founder of F.A.R.M.S. Founder & Author of "Don't Bet the Farm on Medicaid" Michael McGuffin , President of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA)

, President of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Jonathan Miller , General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHRT)

, General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHRT) Heather Pichelman , Agricultural Marketing Services Director of Promotion & Economics Division at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

"This is the twenty-sixth year for HIA's annual event and as the first U.S. based hemp trade association we have a powerful network and legacy of brain trust that makes our event truly unique," said HIA Executive Director, Colleen Keahey Lanier. "This year our program features provocative keynote presentations and also excellent breakout track speakers and panelists to address both the challenges and the opportunities related to regulation, agricultural production, business and marketing, and cannabinoid science. We firmly believe in the benefit of knowledge and experience from herbal supplement pioneers and agricultural leaders."

In association with presenting sponsor, GenCanna, the HIA also announces its lineup of sponsors for the Charlotte conference: title sponsor, CV Sciences and HiLo Seed Supply, major sponsor, Robison Law Group, social sponsors, Helderpad and Hemp Road Trip, vital sponsors, Colorado Hemp Company, Founder's Hemp, Hoban Law Group, New West Genetics, Pharmco by Greenfield Global and Whole made, and essential sponsors, Hemp Production Services, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, Hempleton Investment Group, Bish Enterprises, Halcyon Holdings LLC and Queen City Hemp.

On Sunday, November 3, the exhibit hall will be free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include 'Hemp Talks' from presenting sponsor, GenCanna, title sponsor, CV Sciences, and major sponsor, Robison Law Group. The HIA encourages both members and non-members to join the hemp industry's top leaders and influencers at this year's HIACON at The Westin Charlotte. Only registered attendees will have full access. To register for the entire event visit www.hiacon.org . Members receive an exclusive discount on registration.

For more information about HIACON or to register, visit: https://www.hiacon.org

For press related inquiries, contact Liz McCormick at Liz@grayscalemarketing.com

About the Hemp Industries Association ®

Hemp Industries Association ® (HIA®) is a 501(c)(6), membership-based, non-profit organization that works to advance the hemp economy and educate the market for the benefit of members, the public, and the planet. Since its founding in 1994, The HIA has worked tirelessly for its 1,500-plus members to expand and protect the sale and marketing of hemp products. The culmination of that work was the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which officially redefined hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the purview of the Controlled Substances Act, thereby paving the way for a massive expansion of the market and positioning hemp producers to be a global economic force.

﻿For more information, visit www.thehia.org

For interviews with HIA leadership, contact Robert Hamm at robert@thehia.org

