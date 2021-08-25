Hemp Living Releases Its New Delta 10 Line of Cannabinoid Products

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Living, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributor of locally sourced, non-GMO 100% organic hemp flower, announces the release of its Delta 10 THC line of products. Hemp Living has Delta 10 Vape Cartridges in six flavors, Delta 10 Dab Wax in eight flavors, and Delta 10 Gummies in two flavors. All products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC to comply with the 2018 Farm Hemp Bill.

"When we released this to the market, we wanted to do it right," said A.J. Jacunski, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Hemp Living. "By using the best-quality distillate, eye-catching packaging, and the hottest flavors, we proudly hit the ground running. There's a lot of fun strains to choose from, like Northern Lights, Watermelon Kush, Blue Widow, and 24K Gold Punch. Our goal is to continue expanding our premier Delta 10 product offering, so users can get the best variety and lowest prices from industry experts they can rely on."

Delta refers to the molecular structure of THC. Delta 8 is a minor cannabinoid with a double-bonded carbon on the eighth carbon chain. Delta 9 is a major cannabinoid with its double-bonded carbon on the ninth carbon chain, and Delta 10 has its double-bonded carbon on the 10th. Traditional cannabis contains trace amounts of Delta 10, making it difficult to research and use effectively.

Delta 10 THC was an accidental discovery by a California-based concentrate producer. After purchasing an outdoor-grown cannabis crop grown near a wildfire, the Delta 10 compound was found to be a byproduct of that forest fire. Winds had spread fire-retardant chemicals onto the crop, setting off a chemical reaction that resulted in the formation of unusual crystals that would be later identified as Delta 10 THC. Research has led to a new process that converts CBD into Delta 10 using food-grade chemical agents, making it safer and easier to produce at scale.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalizes hemp products containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC at the Federal level. Delta 10 THC is legal unless specifically deemed illegal by State and/or Local Authorities.

Delta 10 THC products are available on their retail website at www.hemplivingusa.com and are also available for wholesale and distribution via www.hemplivingwholesale.com.

About Hemp Living

Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products, ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources its hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts third-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 10 products.

