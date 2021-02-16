Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTC PINK: HPMM) announced today that they have signed a contract to buy farmland in Maine which will be used to grow hemp

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the CBD market grows, Hemp Naturals (OTC PINK: HPMM) continues to consider measures to aid expansion of the company in accordance with our shareholders best interests and our mission of improving the lives of people in their communities through the availability of high-quality CBD products.

The company plans to begin harvesting Hemp in June and expects an average yield per acre of roughly 1,740 pounds of plants. Once the flowers are dried, the weight is expected to reduce to approximately 3/4 of the original yield or about 1,305 pounds per acre.

"The sizable 117 acres of farmland will also position Hemp Naturals for the potential federal legalization of cannabis. In anticipation of possible favorable regulatory changes for cannabis nationwide, the company continues to make strategic decisions, like the purchasing of the farmland in Maine, to continue to build shareholder value and position the company for the future," noted Levi Jacobson, CEO of Hemp Naturals, Inc.

DISCLAIMER:

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

