Hemp Producer Conference Announced for January 2020

HARRISONVILLE, Mo., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of their sold-out 2019 Missouri Hemp Conference, the Missouri Hemp Association (MHA) is planning another grower conference to be held in January 2020. The "Heart of America - Agricultural Hemp Classic" will be held at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Independence, Missouri.

The event is open to growers throughout the American Heartland. "Any Midwest grower interested in growing hemp in 2020 should plan on attending," said Bill Cook, MHA Executive Director." We will feature speakers on growing hemp indoors and outdoors, as well as processors, end-users, and even a professional sports trainer to discuss the benefits of CBD."

The classic will be held January 15th and 16th. The 15th will be an evening dinner program strictly for MHA members, and the 16th will be a full-day program open to everyone.

"We are excited to bring even more great information to our growers to help them be successful with this old but new commodity," said Cook.

MHA members get one free ticket. All other registrants will be $150 per ticket. A $75 spouse ticket is also available for both members and non-members. Ticket sales will begin at the end of November. Contact the MHA office to be put on the notification list for the ticket sale announcement.

