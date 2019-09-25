Hemp Review Site Removes Vape Content

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Review, a leading voice in CBD education and product reviews, will no longer review or recommend vape products. The decision was made after a wave of stories about people becoming ill from mislabeled, tainted, or fake vape products.

While Remedy Review believes a handful of brands make quality, tested CBD vapes, the products are easily faked and too often end up in the hands of young people.

"We believe oils are the best way to take CBD," said Marc Lewis, Executive Editor of Remedy Review. "While there are vape brands we trust, we don't like pushing people toward a potentially dangerous category."

Remedy Review will continue to educate its readers on all the potential uses, benefits and risks of CBD, while encouraging those interested in the products to buy hemp-extracted oils from reputable brands.

