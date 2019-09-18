Hemp Technology Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc.

LOUISVILLE, KY, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Hemp Technology Inc. ("HempTech" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: CPOW), Hemp Technology Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to purchase Pettanicals Pet Treats Inc., a leading Canadian-based company in the nutritional pet supplement business. "We intend to utilize the well-established Pettanicals' branded products to introduce cannabidiol (CBD) infused high performance nutritional pet health supplements to international markets," stated Michael Shenher, CEO.

Under the terms of the Agreement HempTech will issue $102,000 of restricted common shares as a deposit, and to pay cash of $153,000 upon closing. At the time of signing, Pettanicals' net assets were valued by management at:

Inventory $ 144,000 Trademarks, brands, customer lists $ 150,000 Liabilities ($ 39,000) Total Net Assets $ 255,000

"This furthers my vision to grow the Pettanicals' brand by making its high-quality products available on a global scale. With the strategic acquisition of Pettanicals, HempTech will focus its efforts to position the Pettanicals' brand as a leader in the emerging international market for CBD infused pet supplements," stated Chad Costa, President. "Given the strong global demand for CBD products, we expect to successfully establish Pettanicals' product line in the pet nutrition market by leveraging its innovative science-based formulas."

About Hemp Technology Inc.

Hemp Technology Inc. (OTC PINK: CPOW) is striving to become the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived high-value phytocannabinoids in the world. The Company is a B2B, bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived CBD isolate established to serve the rapidly growing global market. HempTech has the executive expertise, and product research and development capabilities to expand its hemp-derived CBD product lines on a global scale.

Forward Looking Information

