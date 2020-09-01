Hemp Traders Announces a New Line of American Made Hemp Fabrics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Traders announces today the launch of a new line of hemp knit fabrics. This will be the first time since before hemp prohibition that American made hemp fabrics will be made available to the general public. The fabrics will be produced and dyed in Los Angeles, California.

"Many customers want hemp textiles that are made in America," said Hemp Traders President and industry veteran Lawrence Serbin. "This is the first step in bringing the entire process back home. Not only does this help the American hemp industry to position hemp textiles for a larger share of the market and make hemp products more available; it does it at a cheaper price than the same Chinese imports."

The company, which was founded in 1994, will start by making 3 types of fabric. Jersey which is used for t-shirts, French Terry which is for sweatshirts and sweatpants, and Rib Knit which is used for accessories and apparel.

"While we currently still need to import hemp yarns from China since the machines literally don't exist in the US," continued Serbin, "this is a huge step towards building the market. The demand already exists. We are currently working with farmers and processors to bring decortication, processing, and spinning facilities online. The ultimate goal is to perform the entire process in the United States utilizing 100% American grown hemp. "

The first fabric is available today at HempTraders.Com with another set of 8 available within the next two weeks.

More About Hemp Traders:

Founded in Los Angeles in 1994, Hemp Traders is the largest supplier of hemp fiber products in the country. We supply hemp fabric, hemp boards, hemp twine, hemp rope, hemp webbing and more. Our mission is to help the environment by bringing hemp back into the mainstream and supplying the best quality hemp products at the lowest possible prices.

