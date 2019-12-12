SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Voice Plant-Based Economy Day is promoting the use of Hemp to create a "Plant-Based Economy" to replace the current 'Carbon-Based Economy," that is destroying the World climate and environment. Using hemp will save the world climate, environment and make a better economy.

Logo for HEMP VOICE Thomas Jefferson our founding father.

The ships that brought explorers across the Oceans to the Americas were equipped with Hemp Sails and Hemp ropes. No other fiber was strong enough to withstand the gale winds or hold the heavy anchors. George Washington said, "Make the most of the Indian Hemp seed and sow it everywhere. Thomas Jefferson said, "Hemp is of first necessity to the Protection and Wealth of the Country." During George Washington and Thomas Jefferson's time it was law that if you were a land owner a certain portion of your land had to be Hemp. That is how important Hemp was until the 1930s when Hemp was demonized by using the slang name Marijuana.

U. S. Senator Tom Udall said, "Some estimate that the global market for hemp consists of more than 25,000 products." This is in a letter address to Dear Mr. Stanton dated September 9, 2016. Besides being ECO Friendly, Hemp brings great opportunity to Entrepreneurs. Hemp also complies with and advances the cause of the World Center for Clean Air Policy. Now it is time to take action and bring positive change Worldwide by celebrating this cause. Hemp Voice Plant-Based Economy Day is the next step to a better environmentally friendly World to benefit its Inhabitants. See the many products Hemp can be used for at: https://plant.based.economy.day.hempvoice.website

Hemp Voice Plant-Based Economy Day a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) Private Foundation Corporation, recognized 12/12/2019 in Washington State by the Secretary of State. The founders and Directors are Daniel Stanton and Riza Lumbab, who are also the founders and Directors of the Washington State For-profit Corporation Hemp Voice Inc organized in 2014.

