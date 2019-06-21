HEMPAVIDA's Hemp + Collagen Face Mask Launches at Chicago Pride Fest

A sister plant to marijuana, hemp forged its way through prohibition this year and is now legal in all 50 states across America. Pure hemp seed oil also known as cannabidiol has a vast list of benefits without any psycho-active properties.

"I have been on a mission to harness this powerful plant (now legal in all 50 states) to transform the way we care for our skin, free of harsh chemicals and fragrances found in almost all other skincare products," said Kelly Yocum, Founder & CEO HEMPAVIDA. "By infusing HEMPAVIDA'S proprietary blend of 100% pure CBD (0%THC) plant-based ingredients derived from nutrient rich antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, we created a powerful natural anti-aging formula that regenerates skin cells, while improving elasticity, hydration and moisture retention, healing and soothing damaged or blemished skin, resulting in youthful, supple, firm, toned skin."

Consumers nationwide are seeking hemp-based products; however, many CBD supply companies are supplementing with fillers and have had difficulties keeping up with supply and demand. HEMPAVIDA partners with a pure hemp (0% THC) provider who fulfills 40% of the global demand, and has carefully curated only the purest ingredients for our top-of-the-line products. Today's educated consumer knows the importance of not only what is in their skincare products but what is not. HEMPAVIDA products have no parabens, no sulphates, no fragrance, no alcohol, and are all organic, non-GMO, vegan and never tests on animals.

In celebration of Pride in Chicago, HEMPAVIDA invites the entire community to a special Disco-themed HEMP HOUR at 8:00PM on June 28th at Drew's on Halsted, Chicago IL, 60657 before the main Disco event. Be the first in the country to get a sample of the best new CBD facial mask on the market! As a female founded and operated company, HEMPAVIDA is all-inclusive to the LGBTQ community.

HEMPAVIDA is in the process of growing its advisory board and executive team as it transitions into its next stage of growth. Request an invitation to one of our investor meetings in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Park City or San Francisco by contacting kelly@hempavida.com

Interested in trying HEMPAVIDA? Visit HEMPAVIDA.com and sign up for your chance to get a free sample. Be sure to follow @HEMPAVIDA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Look for our cross-country launch parties taking place in Pittsburgh, PA at the end of July, as well as San Francisco, Park City, Portland, Houston, Miami, LA, and Denver.

ABOUT HEMPAVIDA

HEMPAVIDA is a pure approach to life with clean ingredients from nature. Our products utilize the hemp plant's natural medicinal properties, infused with other elements from nature to provide powerful effective benefits from the inside-out. Interested in being a HEMPAVIDA social media influencer? We are looking for active engaging social media influencers for paid opportunities to help us get the word out. For more information contact: kelly@hempavida.com.

