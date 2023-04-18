hemperella™, a New Range of Hemp-based Superfood Products Launches Across 1,400 Lidl Stores in Netherlands and Poland

Full Product Line Includes Hemp-based Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Seeds, Oils, Salad Toppers, and Flours

BERLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hemperella, is excited to announce the May 2023 launch of an innovative new line of hemp-based superfood products in 900 LIDL stores across Poland and 400 LIDL stores throughout the Netherlands and become the leading hemp Superfood brand for consumers who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. hemperella's nutritious and delicious products are sourced from high-quality, sustainably grown hemp plants and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and essential amino acids.

"We are thrilled to launch hemperella in Europe as we meet the need for healthy, delicious, easy-to-eat products in the rapidly growing hemp-based superfood industry. With hemp gaining popularity due to its high nutritional value, hemperella is designed to making healthy eating a popular, affordable, and environmentally friendly option," said Laura Kam, CMO of CWw, a Berlin-based marketing and consulting company.

Hemp is one of the most sustainable plant foods in the world. Using hemp in the kitchen is a great way to reduce one's impact on the environment and the strain on animal resources.

hemperella's full product line include Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Hemp Seeds, Hemp Flour, Hemp Oil, as well as Hemp Muesli and Yoghurt Toppings.

hemperella hemp protein powder comes in four popular flavours: Natural, Brownies, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry. It is the perfect option for healthy shake as meal replacement, making it a convenient alternative for vegan and keto dieters who are looking for a good source of protein.

hemperella protein bars, come in three flavours: Chocolate, Cherry and Caramel is the ideal choice for on-the-go snacking while being a healthier alternative to sugary snacks.

hemperella mixes and toppings, including hemp seeds, muesli and yoghurt toppings, hemp oil and hemp flour can be mixed in daily meals to enhance taste and health benefits throughout the day.

All hemperella products are validated by Eurofins Food Safety Solution and are certified Bio and Safe, Non-GMO, Vegan, Keto-Friendly and Gluten-Free.

About CWw Consulting and Marketing

Headquartered in Germany since 2018, CWw Consulting and Marketing focuses on license-free medical services. With hemperella, our first superfood product line, we provide consumers with high-quality, sustainable, and nutritious food product through our innovative use of hemp-based ingredients.

