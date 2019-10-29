HempFusion® Announces Autism Hope Alliance Sponsorship

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - HempFusion® ("the Company"), a leading Hemp/CBD company in the United States with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,400 retailers across 47 states, is pleased to announce its support for the Autism Hope Alliance ("AHA") in the form of a Platinum Sponsorship and planned donation of products.

"It is a great honor and privilege to support this meaningful organization with such an important cause," stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion President and co-founder. "With over 3.5 million Americans diagnosed with Autism annually, HempFusion welcomes this opportunity to make a difference within our industry and beyond by providing mentorship, products, and donations through this sponsorship," continued Mitchell.

"In addition to our Platinum Sponsorship, we are donating free products to hundreds of families in need each month," added Ian deQueiroz, CEO of HempFusion. "The increased healthcare costs associated with Autism can significantly weigh on families and we are grateful to support the organization."

HempFusion and its family of companies supported 2,932 families in 2018 and has so far donated to 3,246 families in 2019 to date.

The AHA mission is to embody hope for families facing the diagnosis of Autism through education, financial support and volunteerism. The Autism Hope Alliance is the first non-profit foundation to emerge from the Natural Foods Industry and aims to connect this industry with the autism community.

"We are very excited to have HempFusion as a major contributor and partner for this organization," commented Tom Bohager, Founder, AHA. "An Autism diagnosis can be complex, but helping a child isn't. We are proud to align with HempFusion's natural, superfood approach to address the overall health of the family."

"While CBD gets the headlines," adds Mitchell. "Evidence suggests that CBD works best when used in the presence of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and omegas.1 We are proud that our products are being embraced in the natural foods industry and supported by organizations such as the AHA."

HempFusion's complete product offering, store locator and additional information can be accessed here.

______________________ 1 Gallily, Ruth & Yekhtin, Zhannah & Hanus, Lumir. (2015). Overcoming the Bell-Shaped Dose-Response of Cannabidiol by Using Cannabis Extract Enriched in Cannabidiol. Pharmacology & Pharmacy. 06. 75-85. 10.4236/pp.2015.62010.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,400 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement of industrial hemp extract and strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ full spectrum CBD products are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

ABOUT AUTISM HOPE ALLIANCE

Founded in 2008, the Autism Hope Alliance (AHA) embodies hope for families facing the diagnosis of Autism through education, inspiration, financial support and volunteerism. Based in Punta Gorda, Florida, AHA has supported over 63,000 families through education and nutrition, distributing over $2,500,000 in financial aid and nutritional support. We are proud to be Providing Hope and Help for Autism Families Today!

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Hemp Fusion

Related Links

https://hempfusion.com/

