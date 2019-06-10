HempFusion Announces Customer Appreciation Super Sale Event

HempFusion is proud to have established itself as a top three best-selling CBD brand in health food stores across America. As a thank you to its consumers, the Company has launched an exclusive one-time online only super-sale leading up to the launch of its brand-new e-commerce platform.

"We have incredible customers that have come to know and believe in our products because they work and taste great," said Jason Mitchell, ND, co-founder and President. "While we transition to the new platform expected in the coming days we wanted to give back and offer an up to 50% off sale. This is an incredible opportunity for all CBD consumers ranging from first time cannacurious consumers, to seasoned enthusiasts utilizing CBD for sleep, stress and post workout recovery, and even to customers looking for unique gift ideas."

The launch of the brand new HempFusion.com is expected in the coming week and the one-time super sale will continue for 24 hours post launch.

"While we count down to the launch to our brand-new website, we are focussed on providing the most incredible and premium digital customer experience in the industry," said Ian deQueiroz, co-founder and CEO. "We now have the capital in place to provide that level of service, the product that makes a difference, and the platform to distribute it at scale, globally."

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a Life Sciences company engaged in advancements of the therapeutic benefits of hemp-based CBD products, through research, collaboration, sourcing, innovation, extraction, developing and marketing of products targeting Endocannabinoid System support. The Company's primary focus is formulating and marketing consumer-specific product lines across multiple channels and distribution platforms.

HempFusion is focused on the development and marketing of safe, innovative nutrition products. Those products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™, a unique form of food-grade phytocannabinoid rich hemp extracts from the industrial form of Cannabis Sativa L. (Hemp) as well as a blend of other terpenes and botanicals derived from clove and black pepper oils. HempFusion products are available at retailers nationwide, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com. The products target the support of the Endocannabinoid System and combine high quality sources of phytocannabinoids manufactured under the strictest cGMP standards to achieve both efficacy and safety.

ABOUT RADD CAPITAL

Founded by Rob Anderson, Dave Doherty, and Danny Brody, RADD Capital leverages its extensive industry expertise to capitalize companies within hyper-growth sectors that have established brands, best-in-class products, and driven management teams and transforms them into world-class companies. RADD partnerships provides unparalleled access to capital raising strategies, extensive cannabis and hemp sector expertise and M&A experience that together establish significant competitive advantages. RADD Capital has raised over $650,000,000 for cannabis companies since 2016.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Hemp Fusion

Related Links

https://hempfusion.com/

