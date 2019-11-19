HempFusion® Announces North American Airport CBD Marketing Campaign

The Atlanta campaign will include a first-of-its-kind smart CBD vending machine featuring an innovative platform that dispenses HempFusion's Stress product. Starting today through December 15, 2019, the vending machine will be located in the Atrium outside of Security, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. HempFusion brand ambassadors will be stationed at the vending machine to provide product information and answer consumer questions. Travelers are encouraged to use the hashtag #ItAllAddsUp when spotting advertisements or using the vending machine.

"The HempFusion team travels constantly and we know how stressful flying can be, especially during the holidays," said Ian deQueiroz, CEO of HempFusion. "I consistently rely on and personally benefit from our Stress product during my time on the road. We are excited to launch the campaign and introduce our products to millions of travelers across North America."

Additionally, the North America wide marketing campaign coincides with some of the busiest travel dates of the year and includes advertising in major international airports including;

John F. Kennedy International Airport

International Airport La Guardia Airport

San Francisco International Airport

International Airport Toronto Pearson International Airport

International Airport Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

The complete list of airports can be found below.

"Our product takes on occasional stress by combining the power of Ashwagandha (Sensoril), a scientifically studied herb that has demonstrated mood supporting properties, infused together with HempFusion's Whole food Hemp Complex™ including CBD, omegas, and terpenes," stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion President and Co-Founder. "Our ingredients are uniquely formulated to support your mind and body, especially during times that can be challenging. With American Thanksgiving and the holiday season quickly approaching, it's the right time to launch our North American, travel focused, CBD marketing campaign," continued Mitchell.

Travelers looking to use the HempFusion vending machine will first be introduced to a touchscreen questionnaire that asks about their travel details, such as whether they have an aisle or middle seat, or if their flight is on time or delayed. Once the responses are collected, the vending machine will dispense a sample of HempFusion's Stress product. Additionally, five HempFusion samples will be paired with a $1,000 gift card, which winning participants can use to make their travel less stressful.

The North American campaign is designed to educate consumers on the differences between CBD isolate and HempFusion's Whole Food Hemp Complex™ (CBD combined with other cannabinoids, terpenes and constituents).

The 60-second advertisement titled, "Stress in a Headlock" can be viewed here.

The complete list of the North American airport wide rollout is as follows:

Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Austin Bergstrom International Airport Boise Airport Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Buffalo Niagra International Airport Baltimore-Washington International Airport Charleston International Airport Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport Charlotte/Douglas International Airport Colorado Springs Municipal Airport Washington National Airport Denver International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Airport Eugene Airport/Mahlon Sweet Field Airport Newark International Airport Greenville -Spartanburg, GSP International Airport Washington , Dulles International Airport Houston , George Bush Intercontinental Airport Indianapolis International Airport New York , John F Kennedy International Airport Los Angeles International Airport New York , La Guardia Airport Orlando International Airport Chicago Midway Airport Miami International Airport Milwaukee , Mitchell International Airport Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport Oklahoma City Chicago , O'Hare International Airport Portland International Airport Philadelphia Phoenix , Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Pensacola International Airport Raleigh-Durham International Airport Richmond International Airport Reno-Tahoe International Airport Rochester San Diego Orlando Sanford International Airport San Francisco International Airport San Jose International Airport Sacramento International Airport St Louis , Lambert International Airport Tampa International Airport Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Vancouver International Airport Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport Calgary International Airport Toronto Pearson International Airport

About HempFusion

HempFusion is a premium hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness Company with distribution of its family of brands to over 3,900 retailers across 47 US states. The Company is engaged in the advancement of industrial hemp extract and strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ full spectrum products featuring CBD + many other important constituents, are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.

SOURCE Hemp Fusion

Related Links

https://hempfusion.com/

